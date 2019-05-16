comscore
  WhatsApp Beta 2.19.50.21 for iOS brings notification stickers, just like Android
WhatsApp Beta 2.19.50.21 for iOS brings notification stickers, just like Android

WhatsApp Beta users on iOS devices will see stickers preview in notification centre whenever they receive a message. On Android, the feature is enabled by default, so it is possible that the same settings will prevail in iOS.

  Published: May 16, 2019 10:59 AM IST
WhatsApp users will now see stickers in their notifications. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has started pushing out the feature in WhatsApp Beta for iOS. As reported by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 2.19.50.21 has brought the support for notification stickers. The feature had come in Android Beta app last week.

As per report, WhatsApp Beta users on iOS devices will see stickers preview in notification center whenever they receive a message. On Android, the feature is enabled by default, so it is possible that the same settings will prevail in iOS. These animated stickers are work across the mobile apps and WhatsApp Web, hence it will bring uniformity after the iOS rollout.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp rolled out a new Android Beta update, which brought 155 redesigned emojis. WhatsApp users can access the new Emojis from 2.19.139 Android version of the app. Reportedly, these will be available for WhatsApp users on the next Google Play stable release.

Image: WABetaInfo

The Facebook-owned company will also release the update for the web version of WhatsApp. A few months ago, the cited source had revealed that “WhatsApp worked to improve the layout of 357 emojis in the 2.18.384 beta update, and 21 emojis in the 2.19.21 version.” Now, WhatsApp has improved the design for 155 emojis with the latest 2.19.139 update. The source has also shared a few images of the new and old emojis.

Anyway, the big news this week from WhatsApp was about the spyware attack. WhatsApp on Tuesday urged its 1.5 billion users to update the messaging app immediately because of a major security bug. The Facebook-owned platform discovered a vulnerability in the code that allowed a spyware to be installed on a user’s phone through a WhatsApp voice call, whether the call was answered or not. This spyware named Pegasus could potentially extract all the WhatsApp data from your smartphone, which include text messages, GPS location, email, browser history, images and more.

WhatsApp, however, did not disclose the number of people that may have been affected by the vulnerability. It said that an investigation is being carried out, and the company has provided necessary information to US law enforcement agencies. The messaging company has already identified and fixed the vulnerability, and has asked all its users to update the app immediately. The vulnerability was reportedly discovered last month.

  Published Date: May 16, 2019 10:59 AM IST

