Instant messaging service WhatsApp recently submitted a new Beta update through the Google Play Beta program. The new update brings the version up to 2.20.117. They bring a few changes along with them including a few bug fixes and a new advanced search mode.

Before we tell you what is new with the update, let us tell you that an upcoming feature that has been in the talks for quite some time is still not here. The WhatsApp Protect Backup feature is still missing. There is also the new Advanced Search mode that the app is still working on. Since both the features are still under development, there is no release date as of yet.

Watch: 5 Tips to Save Mobile Data

Also, note that the new Beta update will roll out in phases as usual. This means that you may not be able to immediately see the update on the play store. Be patient. It should come to you soon. Now, talking about what has changed in the new build, we have the fix for the missing llbcurve25519.so library. This bug had caused the app to occasionally crash on devices.

The new Advanced Search feature recently came to the latest WhatsApp iOS beta. This feature, however, is still missing on Android. The Advanced Search Mode helps users quickly find any type of media easily. In the new 2.20.117 beta, WhatsApp also started working on the same feature for its Android counterpart. While the feature isn’t here yet, we know how the filter will look thanks to WABetaInfo. Check out the images below.

Meanwhile, the Protect Backup feature is still missing. However, we now have a look at the field where users will be asked to put in their passwords to protect cloud backups. This confirms the development of the feature. It should be enabled in one of the sooner future WhatsApp Beta releases. However, note that the password is not saved either in the WhatsApp or the Facebook servers. So losing it means losing all of your protected data.

WhatsApp Auto download rules

The app already had configurable automatic-downloading rules. These can be set to auto download certain types of media when you are on data or WiFi. However, WhatsApp is secretly rolling out a new rule to be enabled by default. This will prevent frequently forwarded images, videos, voice messages and documents from being auto downloaded.