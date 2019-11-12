WhatsApp beta adds a dark wallpaper ahead of dark theme roll out

WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps that is yet to receive dark mode. The Facebook-owned messaging service has been working on the feature for sometime now. If the latest beta release is anything to go by then the dark theme seems to be right around the corner. The new changes were spotted in the WhatsApp Beta version 2.19.327 on the Google Play Store. The changes suggest WhatsApp is taking a different approach to dark theme and the feature is expected to become available sooner than later.

With WhatsApp Beta version 2.19.327, the Dark Theme is not available just yet. However, it is working on a Dark Default Wallpaper, which is based on the same night blue colors of the Dark Theme. In other words, WhatsApp is implementing the dark theme in stages. The dark wallpaper seen with newest beta release might be one of the last things to be implemented by the service. WABetaInfo which spotted the new wallpaper calls the new dark theme to be amazing. We would, however, suggest to not have huge expectations.

To recall, the service gave extensive details about it working on dark theme with WhatsApp Beta version 2.19.297. It featured dark bubbles and WhatsApp implemented a new Splash Screen. It was available in both light and dark versions. While dark theme remained unavailable, some users were able to see the dark splash screen. The update also got update to the lock icon in the dark bubble. It remains unclear when WhatsApp plans to release dark theme for Android and iOS users.

If recent developments are anything to go by, the dark theme definitely seems ready for wider release. WhatsApp might be running its own compatibility tests before releasing the feature. A report suggested that users of the messaging service will get two options for dark theme on iOS. If you have a smartphone running Android 10 or Apple iOS 11 or later then you can activate WhatsApp dark mode right now. While it is not a native implementation, the final feature is expected to be similar.