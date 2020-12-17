comscore WhatsApp audio and video calls tested for WhatsApp Web | BGR India
WhatsApp Web could soon get audio/video call feature

WhatsApp is testing the ability to make audio and video calls on WhatsApp Web, though there is no word on when the feature will be rolled out.

wabeta-info

Image: WABetainfo

WhatsApp could soon allow voice and video calls on WhatsApp Web, according to WAbetainfo. The messaging app is testing the ability to make video and audio calls in WhatsApp Web and the feature is in beta phase as of now. However, the feature has been rolled out for only a few users so the beta testers who haven’t received this will need to wait slightly longer. Also Read - WhatsApp won't work on these iPhones, Android phones from 2021: Check the list

WhatsApp is rolling out beta calls for specific users but unfortunately, being a beta feature, it’s available for very few people. We hope you’re lucky but, if it doesn’t, don’t worry: every day more users receive that activation and, at present, WhatsApp Desktop has a higher priority,” the report pointed out. Also Read - Here's a look at the top WhatsApp features added to Android and iOS in 2020

Audio/video call for WhatsApp Web: How will the feature work

The website also shared screenshots of the audio and video call feature for WhatsApp Web, which suggest the audio and video call icons will be present in the chat header. The incoming calls will open in a separate window where users will have the option to accept or decline. Also Read - TikTok dethrones Facebook to become the most downloaded app in 2020

There is no word on when the feature will be widely available, though when rolled out, it could prove quite useful. As of now, only WhatsApp app supports audio and video calling, which means users can not use the feature on their desktop when they are logged in to the Web version.

Meanwhile, the icons for audio and video calls are available on top right of the chat header in the messaging app. Both audio and video calls support up to eight participants. Though there is no clarity as of now, the company could go for something similar for WhatsApp Web as well. Of course, we will need to wait for an official launch to know more.

Audio and video calls via WhatsApp Web will make it easier for people to chat right from their desktop. This could be particularly in a situation where most a lot more people are working from home due to COVID-19 as they won’t need to reach out for their smartphone to make audio and video calls. Notably, most functionalities of the app are already available for the Web version as well.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2020 3:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 17, 2020 3:39 PM IST

Best Sellers