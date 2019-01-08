comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp revamps its audio files sharing section; adds preview for the files
News

WhatsApp revamps its audio files sharing section; adds preview for the files

News

Image preview refers to the album art in the audio files, and WhatsApp will show it while sending if the information is available in the file.

  • Published: January 8, 2019 12:03 PM IST
whatsapp-logo-stock-image

WhatsApp developers seem to be working on revamping a segment of its mobile app. According to the latest information, WhatsApp is currently reworking its audio sharing interface to improve the overall experience. As part of the redesign, the company is adding some new features while also increasing the number of audio files that a user can share with their contacts at once. The app will now show audio as well as image preview in the selection screen when a user is planning to share the file.

Image preview refers to the album art in the audio files, and the app will show it while sending it to a contact. According to WABetaInfo, users can share up to 30 audio files with their contacts on WhatsApp. It is worth noting that these changes have rolled out with the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Users need to ensure that they are on the Beta channel, and have installed version 2.19.1 if they want to test out these features.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Considering these changes are available in beta on Android, it is likely that developers will also bring these changes to the beta version of the app for iOS. It is possible that the company will roll out the update on the stable channel in the future once the developers are sure that the changes are stable.

WhatsApp beta for iOS now allows users to add stickers on media, reply privately and more

Also Read

WhatsApp beta for iOS now allows users to add stickers on media, reply privately and more

This comes days after the company rolled out a new updated beta for iOS with new changes. The new features include the ability to add stickers on videos, photos and GIFs, ability to reply privately to users of a group, and support 3D touch to peek at status updates in the status tab.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2019 12:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
WhatsApp revamps its audio files sharing section; adds preview for the files
thumb-img
News
Google Assistant may soon be available on 1 billion devices
thumb-img
News
Redmi phone with 48-megapixel camera spotted
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite players are getting a Suppressed Sniper Rifle soon

Most Popular

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Uber appoints new head of central operations, strengthening India leadership

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price cut in India again

WhatsApp revamps its audio files sharing section; adds preview for the files

CES 2019: LG announces rollable futuristic OLED TV, 88-inch 8K OLED panel with built-in sound

Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds render leaks

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price cut in India again

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price cut in India again
WhatsApp revamps its audio files sharing section; adds preview for the files

News

WhatsApp revamps its audio files sharing section; adds preview for the files
January 2019 security update available for all Pixel devices

News

January 2019 security update available for all Pixel devices
OxygenOS 9.0.11 update rolling out for OnePlus 6T

News

OxygenOS 9.0.11 update rolling out for OnePlus 6T
Asus rolls out FOTA update for Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2

News

Asus rolls out FOTA update for Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2

हिंदी समाचार

रिलायंस JioPhone को मिला WiFi हॉटस्पॉट फीचर, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट और इस्तेमाल

BSNL यूजर्स 11 हजार से ज्यादा मूवी और वीडियो को Eros Now पर फ्री में कर पाएंगे एक्ससेस

ऑनर 10 लाइट आज रात 8 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट पर किया जाएगा पेश, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

OnePlus 6T के लिए कुछ सुधारों के साथ रिलीज हुई नई OxygenOS 9.0.11 अपडेट

आसुस Zenfone Max M2 और Max Pro M2 को कई सुधारों के साथ मिल रही है नई अपडेट

News

Uber appoints new head of central operations, strengthening India leadership
News
Uber appoints new head of central operations, strengthening India leadership
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price cut in India again

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price cut in India again
WhatsApp revamps its audio files sharing section; adds preview for the files

News

WhatsApp revamps its audio files sharing section; adds preview for the files
CES 2019: LG announces rollable futuristic OLED TV, 88-inch 8K OLED panel with built-in sound

News

CES 2019: LG announces rollable futuristic OLED TV, 88-inch 8K OLED panel with built-in sound
Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds render leaks

News

Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds render leaks