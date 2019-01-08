WhatsApp revamps its audio files sharing section; adds preview for the files

WhatsApp developers seem to be working on revamping a segment of its mobile app. According to the latest information, WhatsApp is currently reworking its audio sharing interface to improve the overall experience. As part of the redesign, the company is adding some new features while also increasing the number of audio files that a user can share with their contacts at once. The app will now show audio as well as image preview in the selection screen when a user is planning to share the file.

Image preview refers to the album art in the audio files, and the app will show it while sending it to a contact. According to WABetaInfo, users can share up to 30 audio files with their contacts on WhatsApp. It is worth noting that these changes have rolled out with the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Users need to ensure that they are on the Beta channel, and have installed version 2.19.1 if they want to test out these features.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Considering these changes are available in beta on Android, it is likely that developers will also bring these changes to the beta version of the app for iOS. It is possible that the company will roll out the update on the stable channel in the future once the developers are sure that the changes are stable.

This comes days after the company rolled out a new updated beta for iOS with new changes. The new features include the ability to add stickers on videos, photos and GIFs, ability to reply privately to users of a group, and support 3D touch to peek at status updates in the status tab.