WhatsApp Beta brings Always Mute and other new features

WhatsApp Beta brings Always Mute, Media Guidelines and other new features

The new features come with the WhatsApp Beta for Android v 2.20.201.10.

  • Published: October 1, 2020 4:32 PM IST
WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is always bringing new features to its Android beta userbase. The latest beta does the same, bringing a bunch of new features for beta users to play with. The new set of features coming to the app include an Always Mute option,  a new Storage Usage UI along with accompanying tools, and also a new Media Guidelines feature. Also Read - Facebook Messenger merged with Instagram DMs: All you need to know

The new features come with the WhatsApp Beta for Android v 2.20.201.10. Another new change in the new beta as pointed out in a report by Gadgets360 is that the WhatsApp Business accounts no more have the video call and voice call buttons. The latest WhatsApp Beta brings three big features so lets break them one by one so you can know what to expect from the app in the future. Also Read - WhatsApp Web: How to read messages without actually opening the chat

Watch: Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Always Mute

The new ‘Always Mute’ is not entirely a new feature. It is more of an addition to the mute feature the app has had for a while. Where the mute options once asked users to choose between various time periods to mute a personal or group chat, you now have a new option. The new option allows you to mute that particular chat indefinitely instead of the ‘Mute for 1 year’ which was the highest limit until now. Also Read - WhatsApp or anybody else cannot read your chats, company assures highest privacy standards

New Storage Usage UI

WhatsApp now brings a newly redesigned layout for its Storage Usage UI. This is reportedly not being rolled out to everyone at once but all beta users are set to receive the feature in a few days.

WhatsApp Media Guidelines

WhatsApp Media Guidelines is now also being enabled for public testing. Media Guidelines allow users to edit the alignment of images, videos, and GIFs. It also will be coming to WhatsApp beta users soon.

WhatsApp assures complete privacy

In other news, WhatsApp recently issued its statements following a string of accusations questioning the app’s privacy. The accusations came after the investigation leading up to the death of the popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a few personal WhatsApp chats of the accused were leaked. “WhatsApp protects your messages with end-to-end encryption so that only you and the person you’re communicating with can read what is sent, and nobody in between can access it, not even WhatsApp. It’s important to remember that people sign up on WhatsApp using only a phone number and WhatsApp doesn’t have access to your message content,” says WhatsApp.

