comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to download single sticker while iOS gets screen lock
News

WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to download single sticker while iOS gets screen lock

News

WhatsApp beta version is gaining new features that could soon make its way to stable release.

  • Published: February 3, 2019 12:11 PM IST
whatsapp-stock

WhatsApp added support for stickers last year and it has been an instant success so far. Now, the Facebook-owned social messaging platform has released a new beta version of its app on Android that brings a new feature related to stickers. The latest beta version 2.19.33 allows users to download a single sticker instead of the previous option, where you had to download the whole sticker pack. In the current stable version of WhatsApp, the app has no option to download a single sticker.

The new beta version of WhatsApp for Android lets users download a single sticker instead of having to download an entire pack. The feature is such a useful one that it will be only be matter of days or weeks before it appears on the stable version as well. The feature was first spotted by WaBetaInfo, which notes that WhatsApp users must be using version 2.19.33 in order to download single sticker. In order to do so, just long press on a sticker in a yet to be downloaded stickers pack and it will ask you if you want to set it as your favorite one.

Fingerprint authentication to improved stickers: A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features

Also Read

Fingerprint authentication to improved stickers: A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features

The feature will also display the download size of that particular sticker and there will be a download option at the bottom to save this sticker within the app. This feature not only mitigates the need to download complete stickers pack but also removes the clutter of stickers pack appearing in the app. As reported previously, WhatsApp is also planning to expand its Payments feature to other markets and the new beta shows signs of its making it way to the US.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

WhatsApp has also started to enable Authentication feature which allows you to unlock the application with Face ID or Touch ID depending on your iPhone model. The feature is dubbed as screen lock and can be enabled on WhatsApp version 2.19.20 on iOS through WhatsApp Settings >> Account >> Privacy. Once enabled, WhatsApp will say that the app is locked and you will need Face ID or Touch ID to unlock the application.

  • Published Date: February 3, 2019 12:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Asus OMG! Days: Top deals to know
thumb-img
News
Aadhaar: Jharkhand government accidentally leaks information of about 1,66,000 workers
thumb-img
News
Samsung could flaunt an innovative foldable gaming smartphone, new patent hints
thumb-img
News
Budget 2019: Technology companies welcome the interim union budget

Sponsored

Most Popular

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to download single sticker

Apple busts Facebook for distributing data-sucking app

Musk releases all Tesla patents to help save the Earth

Airtel expects more 'low-end' customers to leave its network

RCom to go for insolvency resolution process after failure to repay debt

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to download single sticker

News

WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to download single sticker
Apple busts Facebook for distributing data-sucking app

News

Apple busts Facebook for distributing data-sucking app
Snopes pulls out of fact-checking partnership with Facebook

News

Snopes pulls out of fact-checking partnership with Facebook
Apple reinstates Facebook's enterprise certification

News

Apple reinstates Facebook's enterprise certification
After Facebook, Apple bans Google from running internal iOS apps

News

After Facebook, Apple bans Google from running internal iOS apps

हिंदी समाचार

क्रोम, सफारी से पासवर्ड, क्रेडिट कार्ड की जानकारी चुरा रहा है यह मेलवेयर

शाओमी का Redmi 6A स्मार्टफोन 697 रुपये में खरीदें, जानें कैसे

अब MyJio स्टोर्स और रिलायंस डिजिटल पर भी मिलेगा ऑनर View20 स्मार्टफोन

व्हाट्सएप ने की 'स्टार्टअप इंडिया-ग्रांड चैलेंज' की घोषणा, छोटे बिजनेस को मिलेगा बढ़ावा

सरकार जल्द करेगी राष्ट्रीय आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस पोर्टल को लॉन्च, AI सेक्टर को मजबूत करने का इरादा

News

WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to download single sticker
News
WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to download single sticker
Apple busts Facebook for distributing data-sucking app

News

Apple busts Facebook for distributing data-sucking app
Musk releases all Tesla patents to help save the Earth

News

Musk releases all Tesla patents to help save the Earth
Airtel expects more 'low-end' customers to leave its network

News

Airtel expects more 'low-end' customers to leave its network
RCom to go for insolvency resolution process after failure to repay debt

News

RCom to go for insolvency resolution process after failure to repay debt