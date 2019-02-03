WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to download single sticker while iOS gets screen lock

WhatsApp added support for stickers last year and it has been an instant success so far. Now, the Facebook-owned social messaging platform has released a new beta version of its app on Android that brings a new feature related to stickers. The latest beta version 2.19.33 allows users to download a single sticker instead of the previous option, where you had to download the whole sticker pack. In the current stable version of WhatsApp, the app has no option to download a single sticker.

The new beta version of WhatsApp for Android lets users download a single sticker instead of having to download an entire pack. The feature is such a useful one that it will be only be matter of days or weeks before it appears on the stable version as well. The feature was first spotted by WaBetaInfo, which notes that WhatsApp users must be using version 2.19.33 in order to download single sticker. In order to do so, just long press on a sticker in a yet to be downloaded stickers pack and it will ask you if you want to set it as your favorite one.

The feature will also display the download size of that particular sticker and there will be a download option at the bottom to save this sticker within the app. This feature not only mitigates the need to download complete stickers pack but also removes the clutter of stickers pack appearing in the app. As reported previously, WhatsApp is also planning to expand its Payments feature to other markets and the new beta shows signs of its making it way to the US.

WhatsApp has also started to enable Authentication feature which allows you to unlock the application with Face ID or Touch ID depending on your iPhone model. The feature is dubbed as screen lock and can be enabled on WhatsApp version 2.19.20 on iOS through WhatsApp Settings >> Account >> Privacy. Once enabled, WhatsApp will say that the app is locked and you will need Face ID or Touch ID to unlock the application.