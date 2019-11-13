comscore WhatsApp beta for Android brings new camera icon
WhatsApp beta for Android brings new camera icon and fix for voice message bug

WhatsApp beta for Android brings a new camera icon in the status bar and chat bar. The update also fixes a critical issue experienced by a small set of users.

  • Published: November 13, 2019 10:38 AM IST
WhatsApp Camera Icon

Photo: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp has submitted a new beta version of its app on the Google Play Store. The new beta release does not bring dark theme but it does bring a new camera icon. With WhatsApp beta version 2.19.328, the social messaging company has replaced the camera icon with a new one. The new camera icon will be visible in the Status tab. The camera icon has also been updated in the chat bar with this new beta version.

The new icon actually looks like a camera while the older one seemed identical to Instagram icon. In addition to new camera icon, the Facebook-owned company is also issuing fix for a bug. The fix addresses an issue where the app crashed while listening to voice messages. Only a small part of the users were experiencing this issue. Now, WhatsApp has issued a fix to ensure that the app does not crash while listening to voice messages.

WhatsApp in 2019: Top 10 features added to Android and iOS so far

WhatsApp beta version 2.19.328 comes after the release of beta version 2.19.327 last week. It brought a default dark wallpaper that will be part of dark theme roll out. WhatsApp had also previously redesigned the dark splash screen, which can be enabled as part of system-wide dark mode. Dark Theme remains one of the most anticipated feature on WhatsApp and the company is closer to adding the feature.

Watch: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

The dark default wallpaper added to the service with the last beta update might be last things before dark theme becomes available. WABetaInfo claims that the dark theme on WhatsApp will be amazing. It is not clear how different it will be from dark theme available on other applications. The messaging app is expected to take advantage of system-wide dark theme offered by iOS 13 and Android 10. WhatsApp has been introducing new features at a rapid pace compared to other family of Facebook services.

