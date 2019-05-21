WhatsApp beta for Android brings ‘Night Mode’ support, public rollout expected soon

Dark Mode is getting quite popular, and manufacturers are adding system-wide support for the same, and also in first party apps. Google has already added dark theme to apps like Contacts, YouTube, and soon, support for the same is coming to Google Keep and Google Calendar apps. Even Facebook-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has been working on dark theme, and the same has recently been spotted the beta app.

WhatsApp will reportedly be calling it Night Mode, and it was recently spotted working in the Android beta version 2.19.139. However, support for the same was limited to app calls and status pages. However, as reported by WABetaInfo, the Night Mode dark theme has been expanded to other sections of the app too. It was spotted in beta version 2.19.145.

These sections include group info page, contact info page, and on the page where you start new conversation / create group. However, as you can see from the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, in the group info page, the implementation seems half baked, only on the top half, whereas the bottom half still seems to be worked on.

Besides, the latest beta also adds 155 new redesigned emojis, where the instant messaging platform is making some cosmetic changes to the old emojis. Some of them will see layout changes, whereas others will see complete redesign from scratch. WhatsApp hasn’t made it official yet, but the public rollout of new emojis and dark mode is expected soon in the coming weeks.

In the recent update, WhatsApp also disabled the option to save profile pictures. The company also recently mentioned that it will push final update for Windows Phone app in June, and will end support for the same in December 2019. More recently, WhatsApp also discovered a bug in voice calling where spyware was allegedly installed on phones. The company was quick to rollout an update to address and fix the bug.