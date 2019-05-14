WhatsApp beta for Android brings redesigned emojis: All you need to know

WhatsApp is back again with a new update. The popular messaging platform has rolled out a new Android beta update, which brings redesigned 155 emojis. WhatsApp users can access the new Emojis layout for 155 emojis from 2.19.139 Android version of the app. Wabetainfo reported that the layout will be available for WhatsApp users in the next Google Play Stable release.

The Facebook-owned company will also release the update for the web version of WhatsApp. A few months ago, the cited source had revealed that “WhatsApp worked to improve the layout of 357 emojis in the 2.18.384 beta update, and 21 emojis in the 2.19.21 version.” Now, WhatsApp has improved the design for 155 emojis with the latest 2.19.139 update. The source has also shared a few images of the new and old emojis.

As you can see, WhatsApp has not completely redesigned all emojis. It seems that the messaging service has fully redesigned a few emojis, and has just made some minor changes to other emojis. Besides, the same Android beta version also adds the Night mode compatibility for the chats list, as per the report. This feature is soon expected to hit WhatsApp apps.

“The Night Mode feature is not available yet. WhatsApp is working on the feature in this update in order to ensure the best bug-free experience for you, before the release for everyone,” the cited source said. Separately, the company is also expected to soon add animated WhatsApp stickers to its platform. The same source earlier reported that this will be rolled out to both Android as well as iOS platforms.

Furthermore, the messaging app is also said to offer stickers notification preview option soon to WhatsApp users. This feature was reportedly spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.130 update. As the name suggests, with this feature, one will be able to preview a WhatsApp message with a sticker in the notification bar itself. The “Frequently forwarded messages” feature is also pending, which is also expected to debut soon.