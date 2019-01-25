comscore
WhatsApp beta for Android brings shortcuts for photos, updated emoji layout and more

The new shortcuts for photos make it easier to find images in chat, and share them with others.

  Published: January 25, 2019 2:36 PM IST
Popular instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has constantly been rolling out new features for the users in beta version. After beta testing, the features are soon rolled out to the stable version of the app. The latest beta update adds two new features – updated emoji layout and shortcut for photos. The options were already a part of iOS beta, and now they are being rolled out to Android beta app as well.

To begin with, WhatsApp Beta (version 2.19.18) brings photo shortcuts – show in chat, set as and rotate. There are times when you are looking at shared photos in individual or group chat, and want to share them with others, or just want to highlight where it was shared in the conversation, the “show in chat” option can come in handy.

The second option, “set as..” lets you set the image as your profile photo, group icon and wallpaper. The third option lets you rotate the image without leaving the app. While the WhatsApp Beta (version 2.19.18) was rolled out a couple of days back, the company has now started rolling out WhatsApp Beta (version 2.19.21) which brings improved layout for 357 emojis.

As noted by WaBetaInfo, the update has improved the design for 21 emojis, and the same can be seen in the above image. Besides, we also recently learned that WhatsApp has been working on Authentication feature that will allow you to login to the app using your fingerprint.

