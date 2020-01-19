comscore WhatsApp beta for Android: Dark mode, animated stickers | BGR India
WhatsApp beta for Android: Dark mode update and animated stickers added

WhatsApp is yet to release dark mode but is testing minor elements of the new interface. The company is also inching closer to release of an animated stickers option.

  • Published: January 19, 2020 1:46 PM IST
WhatsApp is yet to release dark mode but has made a number of enhancements recently. With the beta version 2.20.8 for Android, the Facebook-owned social messaging platform further improves dark mode. It seems the messaging platform wants to roll out a bug free experience. The newest update seems to be aimed directly at improving the last details before the release. With beta version 2.19.366, WhatsApp moved the ‘Dark Theme’ option to a different section.

With the new beta release, WhatsApp has improved the layout of the System Event bubble when dark theme is enabled. The bubble displays that your messages and calls are end-to-end encrypted. According to WABetaInfo, the new layout uses a yellow color for the text. This is different from the one seen with version 2.19.311 update. These changes are not yet available publicly and seem to be under development. The text color for the bubble that announces when you are chatting with a business has also been updated.

WhatsApp seems to be testing a number of changes before the release of the dark theme. However, it is still not clear when the update will be pushed to WhatsApp users. There is also a new feature being introduced with the release of beta version 2.20.10. The update adds new animated stickers but it will only be available in the future. The feature has been in works for sometime now but it is not being made available for use just yet.

WABetaInfo found an announcement about a server side update for stickers. This can be found by going to WhatsApp > Chat > Stickers button > Plus icon. Here you will see an ‘Update’ icon for all of your downloaded stickers pack. While the reason for this update was unknown at that time, it is now attached to planned animated stickers feature. It will arrive as an evolution for the current sticker feature. Developers will reportedly be able to implement animated stickers in their sticker apps to be forwarded in WhatsApp.

There is no word on when animated stickers feature will arrive on WhatsApp. However, it seems like Facebook is waking up to competition from Hike and Telegram in the stickers department. The sticker packs are expected to vary from country to country. Some of the sticker packs being planned for release include Bright Days. Playful Piyomaru, Rico’s Sweet Life and Moody Foodies. We will have to wait for WhatsApp to share more information about this feature. With 5 billion installs on Android, WhatsApp is poised to strengthen its popularity with these new features.

