WhatsApp Beta for Android gets Animated stickers just like Telegram and Hike

Soon you’ll be able to send animated stickers in WhatsApp, just like Telegram. At present, WhatsApp is testing these animated stickers in Beta for Android app. As spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has recently submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program. The WhatsApp Beta for Android will bring the software version to 2.20.10.

Currently, WhatsApp allows stickers that are basically small drawings, larger than an emoji. After the latest Beta update, Android users will see animated stickers, but these won’t be visible right after the update. WABetaInfo notes that the sticker pack update is a server side update, which means once you’ve upgraded to WhatsApp Beta 2.20.10, Stickers packs will receive a server side update from WhatsApp. Users will be required to go open Chat > Stickers button > Plus icon and there they will see ‘Update‘ for all previously downloaded packs.

All Stickers Packs received a server side update from WhatsApp!

Open WhatsApp > Chat > Stickers button > Plus icon and you see “UPDATE” for all packs you have previously downloaded. Reasons of the update are actually unknown. Maybe some improvements. pic.twitter.com/h2k1oPsyOP — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 16, 2020

There is no word on when animated stickers feature will arrive on WhatsApp. However, it seems like Facebook is waking up to competition from Hike and Telegram in the stickers department. The sticker packs are expected to vary from country to country. It is noted that developers may be able to implement animated stickers in their sticker apps.

Some of the sticker packs being planned for release include Bright Days. Playful Piyomaru, Rico’s Sweet Life and Moody Foodies. We will have to wait for WhatsApp to share more information about this feature. With 5 billion installs on Android, WhatsApp is poised to strengthen its popularity with these new features.