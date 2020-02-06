comscore WhatsApp Dark Mode to come with new solid color options | BGR India
WhatsApp beta for Android gets new solid color options with Dark Mode

The new beta suggests that when WhatsApp Dark Mode comes to stable variants, it will be packed with features.

  Published: February 6, 2020 2:27 PM IST
WhatsApp for Android got a dark mode feature about a month ago for the beta version of the app. The new beta also suggests that the much-awaited feature could finally make it to the stable version of the app soon, probably in the coming weeks.

When dark mode feature finally does come to stable WhatsApp versions, it may include additional features rather than a simple dark background theme. The addition of the smaller new features like the multiple new options for the solid colors makes this evident. Other benefits offered by a dark mode include battery saving on AMOLED screens. A dark interface is also easier to read at night and doesn’t strain the eyes in low light scenarios.

Watch: How to get dark mode on WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp released version 2.20.31 of its app recently. This app update is available for users who have signed up for the same via the Google Play Beta program. The new solid color option is an addition visible on the new update. The new colors add a lot more dynamic to WhatsApp’s dark mode besides the dull black.

The screenshots reveal how the solid colors look on the new update. WhatsApp may further include more color options or even features before the beta feature makes it to the stable app. Check out the screenshots below to see the new color options. If you too want the new feature, you can update your app and find it in the settings. Again, note that you need to be a part of the beta program to find the same.

WhatsApp beta for Android: Dark mode update and animated stickers added

In other news, WhatsApp recently fixed a security vulnerability in the desktop version of the app. The vulnerability allowed attackers to remotely gain access to a victim’s personal files if he/she used the desktop app. All the attackers needed to do is send a message where users would be lured to click on a link. The attack was possible on desktops paired with an iPhone. Thankfully the bug has been fixed now and users needn’t worry about their files being leaked.

