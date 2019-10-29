WhatsApp beta for iOS brings new features for iPhone users

Instant messaging giant, WhatsApp, has started rolling out a new beta update for iPhone users. The latest update brings a couple of important features. Interested users can download the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update from the App Store. Here is everything you need to know about the new features.

WhatsApp beta for iOS: New features detailed

New details shared by WABetaInfo, mention the latest changes. The new update (v2.19.110) is roughly 78MB in size. It brings group privacy settings with an option to blacklist users.

But one of the interesting features include the ability to hide display notification badges on app icon for muted chats. The update also brings in-app alignment guidelines to make sticker positioning, sending emojis and editing media easier. Sadly, the much-hyped Splash Screen isn’t mentioned in the changelog.

WhatsApp recent features

The Facebook-owned messaging platform first introduced the support for Memoji in the beta in August. Now, iOS users will be able to get the feature with the latest WhatsApp 2.19.100. The update is already available through App Store for download.

Not just the Memoji support, WhatsApp 2.19.100 also gets the feature to play voice messages directly from the notification prompts. Back in June this year at WWDC 2019, Apple introduced a lot of new customization to Memojis to make them more personalized. It includes hairstyles, makeup, imperfections in teeth, AirPods, and more. These Memoji stickers are integrated into the system keyboard in an increasing number of apps. Notably, all the iOS devices with an A9 or newer chipset support new Memoji Stickers.

End of WhatsApp support for iOS 8 and below

In other news, WhatsApp will stop working for some iPhone users from February 1, 2020. Those iPhone users who have not upgraded to the latest version of the iOS for long, they won’t be able to use the WhatsApp next year.

If your iPhone is currently on iOS 8, then you will be able to use WhatsApp only until February 1, 2020. The popular messaging platform informed about the same via its FAQ page. “On iOS 8, you can no longer create new accounts or re-verify existing accounts,” said the update.