Back in March 2020, WhatsApp released a new content sharing feature for iPOS users that was pretty useful. The new feature made the share sheet menu on iPhones display WhatsApp contact suggestions. The functionality enabled users to share content with WhatsApp users quickly by tapping on the name on the share sheet. However, on the latest beta update, the new feature has been completely removed. Also Read - Is WhatsApp really showing Red ticks? Here's everything you need to know

This is likely because of the many crashing issues with the share sheet that people noticed. Hence, on the latest WhatsApp Beta 2.20.42, the feature is gone. Instead, users see only the WhatsApp icon. They must tap this and then select the contact they’d like to share content with. Also Read - WhatsApp beta update reveals advanced search and backup password feature

Watch: Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

WhatsApp will likely bring the feature back later

The removal of the feature was first reported by WABetaInfo. Many users also reported that the feature was working fine and that they are disappointed with the removal of the feature. However, the change might as well be a temporary one, implemented so people could not see crashes. WhatsApp might eventually bring back the feature in a subsequent update. Also Read - WhatsApp puts new limit on forwarded messages to fight spread of misinformation

There were also WhatsApp users that reported that a big part of their contacts and groups did not seem to load on their phones. This might also be something the app is currently working on. We can expect a patch to roll out soon for this. Note that this is not the first time the app’s iOS user base has faced a problem like this. Back in December 2019, a WhatsApp bug crashed the app on many devices. The developers have since fixed the issue. It just goes on to say that these features may take a while to be implemented in a stable way without and side effects.

Meanwhile, on its Android counterpart, WhatsApp has started implementing the advanced search and protect the backup feature. The changes have started showing in the app’s settings menu since the new 2.20.117 Beta update.