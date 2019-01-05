WhatsApp beta for iOS now allows users to add stickers on media, reply privately and more

WhatsApp has just rolled out a new update in the beta channel for iOS users. As part of this new update, the version number of the app is now 2.19.10.21 and it comes also with a number of new features. This means that most of these features will gradually make their way to the final version of WhatsApp but that still may be months away. Diving in the details of the update, it looks like the developers have added a number of minor improvements to existing features to improve the overall app experience.

According to a detailed report by WABetaInfo, the new changes and features include the ability to add stickers on photos, videos, or GIFs before sending them to the other WhatsApp users. This means that users can add content stickers such as time and location, personal stickers from third-party apps or from included sticker packs and even Emojis. The update also brings a newly redesigned section to make it easier for users to choose these types of stickers. Similar to how one would add stickers on Instagram stories, the functionality works in a similar way on WhatsApp where users can resize the stickers.

Other changes ability to reply to users in a group privately. This feature is already available on WhatsApp beta for Android. The report noted that this feature was already available on iOS but it was limited to users who wanted to reply to messages from any group that they were no longer a part of. Now, when using this feature, WhatsApp will open the chat of the user on its own while quoting the selected message so that users don’t need to do it manually by copying and pasting the message.

Developers have also added a new feature which allows users to peek and check the status updates from other users in the Status section. This feature will work in a similar way to where users may use 3D force touch to peek through the messages sent by their WhatsApp contacts. Though, the report notes that the feature will only be available on devices that support 3D touch technology. Other features include improvements in managing grouped stickers as users can now delete or forward any particular sticker from a grouped sticker stack.