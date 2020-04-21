comscore WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a video call | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a group video call
News

WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a group video call

News

The latest WhatsApp beta on both Android and iOS now supports up to 8 people in a group video call provided their contacts are saved in your device.

  • Published: April 21, 2020 12:43 PM IST
WhatsApp

(Photo credit: Pixabay)

Instant messaging application WhatsApp is bringing a new feature that will allow up to eight users to simultaneously be on a single video call. The new feature has come to beta versions on both the Android and iOS platforms. Earlier, the limit for users on a single WhatsApp video call was four participants. Also Read - WhatsApp is working on increasing group video call participant limit and more

The app was reported to be working on increasing the number of users who could be on one video call a while ago. The feature would come as a boon to many users during the ongoing pandemic who have resorted to other apps to keep up with social circles larger than 4 people. These include video conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Duo, which support more users than 4 for quite a while now. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to start group video call on messaging app

Watch: 5 Tips to Save Mobile Data

Which WhatsApp Beta version brings the feature?

Up to eight participants can now join a WhatsApp group voice or video call, reports feature tracker WABetaInfo. The new beta version with the feature is rolling out to users on WhatsApp v2.20.133 for Android. Meanwhile, on iOS, this is the WhatsApp Beta version v2.20.50.25. The fact that beta users on both platforms have already got the feature suggests that WhatsApp could soon roll out a stable version of the app with the feature. Also Read - WhatsApp beta for iOS removes 'contact sharing' feature; here's why

The WhatsApp features tracker also notes that all users must be on the latest beta version to make use of the feature. The update is also being rolled out gradually to all beta users of the app. So if you haven’t already received it, it should reach you in a few hours.

WhatsApp beta for iOS removes 'contact sharing' feature; here's why

Also Read

WhatsApp beta for iOS removes 'contact sharing' feature; here's why

To place a group call on WhatsApp, users need to open the group and click on the call button on the top right. If the group has more than eight participants, WhatsApp will ask which contacts you want to call. Otherwise, the call will directly proceed. Group members whose contacts are not saved by the caller will not be added to the call.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 21, 2020 12:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG devs release Anti-Cheat and Performance Plans for 2020
Gaming
PUBG devs release Anti-Cheat and Performance Plans for 2020
Google Optimize feature to help keep websites updated through coronavirus

News

Google Optimize feature to help keep websites updated through coronavirus

Riot Games offers big bug-bounty on Vanguard program

Gaming

Riot Games offers big bug-bounty on Vanguard program

NVIDIA GeForce Now will lose major game titles on April 24

Gaming

NVIDIA GeForce Now will lose major game titles on April 24

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 5G support to launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 5G support to launch soon

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Samsung plans to design a 600-megapixel image sensor

Google Optimize feature to help keep websites updated through coronavirus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 5G support to launch soon

WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a video call

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, MIUI 12 to launch on April 27

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a video call

News

WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a video call
Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Features

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works
Facebook cancels 'large physical events' through June 2021

News

Facebook cancels 'large physical events' through June 2021
WhatsApp is working on increasing group video call limits

News

WhatsApp is working on increasing group video call limits
Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government

News

Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government

हिंदी समाचार

MTNL यूजर्स की बल्ले-बल्ले, 9 सितंबर तक इन सात प्लान में मिलेगा अतिरिक्त डेटा

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया Mi Display 1A मॉनिटर, जानिए कीमत और खास फीचर्स

करोड़ों फेसबुक यूजर्स का नंबर और पर्सनल डेटा हुआ लीक, कुछ पैसे में मिल रही जानकारी

शाओमी इस तारीख को लॉन्च करेगी अपना दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

OnePlus 7T Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, जानें नई कीमत

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

News

Samsung plans to design a 600-megapixel image sensor
News
Samsung plans to design a 600-megapixel image sensor
Google Optimize feature to help keep websites updated through coronavirus

News

Google Optimize feature to help keep websites updated through coronavirus
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 5G support to launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 5G support to launch soon
WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a video call

News

WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a video call
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, MIUI 12 to launch on April 27

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, MIUI 12 to launch on April 27