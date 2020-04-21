WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a video call

Instant messaging application WhatsApp is bringing a new feature that will allow up to eight users to simultaneously be on a single video call. The new feature has come to beta versions on both the Android and iOS platforms. Earlier, the limit for users on a single WhatsApp video call was four participants. Also Read - WhatsApp is working on increasing group video call participant limit and more

The app was reported to be working on increasing the number of users who could be on one video call a while ago. The feature would come as a boon to many users during the ongoing pandemic who have resorted to other apps to keep up with social circles larger than 4 people. These include video conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Duo, which support more users than 4 for quite a while now. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to start group video call on messaging app

Watch: 5 Tips to Save Mobile Data

Which WhatsApp Beta version brings the feature?

Up to eight participants can now join a WhatsApp group voice or video call, reports feature tracker WABetaInfo. The new beta version with the feature is rolling out to users on WhatsApp v2.20.133 for Android. Meanwhile, on iOS, this is the WhatsApp Beta version v2.20.50.25. The fact that beta users on both platforms have already got the feature suggests that WhatsApp could soon roll out a stable version of the app with the feature. Also Read - WhatsApp beta for iOS removes 'contact sharing' feature; here's why

The WhatsApp features tracker also notes that all users must be on the latest beta version to make use of the feature. The update is also being rolled out gradually to all beta users of the app. So if you haven’t already received it, it should reach you in a few hours.

To place a group call on WhatsApp, users need to open the group and click on the call button on the top right. If the group has more than eight participants, WhatsApp will ask which contacts you want to call. Otherwise, the call will directly proceed. Group members whose contacts are not saved by the caller will not be added to the call.