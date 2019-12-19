Popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has been working on new features, and some of them have made it to the beta version. The company has also been working on bringing dark mode, which will reportedly come in three options. And while there is time for the dark mode rollout, a new WhatsApp beta update has been rolling out.

WhatsApp beta update detailed

Carrying v2.19.366, the update brings six new emojis. These include a person using white cane, a person using motorized wheelchair, and a person sitting on the wheelchair. All three emojis are available in both the genders. WABetaInfo was the first to report about this.

Chat settings have also been changed. The ‘wallpaper’ option, that was previously under ‘chat settings’ is now being shifted under ‘display’ settings. The dark mode, which is not ready yet, will also reportedly appear under ‘display’ settings. But there is no timeframe as to when the much awaited feature will roll out.

WhatsApp to rollout self-destructing messages

The instant messaging platform is also working towards bringing Snapchat style disappearing messages. The feature is still under development but has been renamed to Delete Messages. When enabled, according to WABetaInfo, the feature can be toggled in Contact Info or Group Settings. The report notes that only administrators will be able to enable this feature in a group.

The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.348 had added options that will determine when messages should be deleted. WhatsApp Groups admins will have the option to choose how long new messages will last before they are deleted. The options include 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month and 1 year.

Interestingly, the feature is said to be already compatible with the Dark Mode, which is again under development. It is not known when WhatsApp plans to make ‘Deleted Messages’ generally available to all users.