comscore WhatsApp Beta Update: ability to hide mute status updates | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp Beta update brings the ability to hide muted Status updates
News

WhatsApp Beta update brings the ability to hide muted Status updates

News

According to the screenshots of this upcoming feature, WhatsApp will likely add “Hide” button in the “Muted updates” section. Users can use this toggle to quickly hide or show the “Muted updates” section.

  • Published: June 27, 2019 4:06 PM IST
WhatsApp logo photo 805px

WhatsApp has just rolled out a new update for its Beta users for Android. This new update brings the WhatsApp version number up to 2.19.18.3. Similar to most Beta updates in the past, a report has inspected the internal code to uncover some hidden features. The primary feature that this update introduces is providing users with the ability to hide muted Status updates. This means that users can use this feature to hide Status updates from WhatsApp contacts that you have muted in the past. The company is currently working of refining the feature before rolling it out to the public.

According to the screenshots of this upcoming feature, WhatsApp will likely add “Hide” button in the “Muted updates” section. Users can use this toggle to quickly hide or show the “Muted updates” section. If the users select the “Hide” button, all the Status updates appearing in this section will collapse and hide under the “Muted updates” banner. WABetaInfo noted that this feature is currently hidden. This likely means that the feature won’t be available to the public immediately. WhatsApp developers are likely to take their sweet time before rolling out the feature to Beta users and then to the general public.

WhatsApp Beta Update: Pace of development

This update comes just about two weeks after WABetaInfo called out WhatsApp for extremely slow development. The report noted and compared the progress of WhatsApp with its rival Telegram when it came to rolling out new features. It also asked a lot of questions about missing WhatsApp features along with redundant or useless limitation. Some of the problems that the report highlighted include compressed images, and the inability to hiding “online” status. Other problems include the inability to edit messages, prompt about message deleted, poor privacy around and more.

WhatsApp testing feature that shares your Stories to Facebook, Instagram, Gmail and other apps

Also Read

WhatsApp testing feature that shares your Stories to Facebook, Instagram, Gmail and other apps

This update comes right after another report that noted that WhatsApp has added a new sharing feature. This feature will allow users to share their WhatsApp status updates on Facebook, Instagram, and other apps. Similar to most WhatsApp beta features, this feature is not visible for non-beta users for Android. In addition to that, WhatsApp has not revealed any information about the public rollout of the update.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 27, 2019 4:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 Series sales hit 10 million units globally
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Buds update with bug fixes rolling out
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9e four variants, color options leaked
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS Open Beta Final builds rolling out

Editor's Pick

Huawei P30 Series sales hit 10 million units globally
News
Huawei P30 Series sales hit 10 million units globally
WhatsApp Beta Update brings the ability to hide muted status updates

News

WhatsApp Beta Update brings the ability to hide muted status updates

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch expected in July

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch expected in July

Samsung Galaxy A90 and its 5G variant leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 and its 5G variant leaked online

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 get new software updates

News

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 get new software updates

Most Popular

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Huawei P30 Series sales hit 10 million units globally

WhatsApp Beta Update brings the ability to hide muted status updates

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch expected in July

Samsung Galaxy A90 and its 5G variant leaked online

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 get new software updates

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp Beta Update brings the ability to hide muted status updates

News

WhatsApp Beta Update brings the ability to hide muted status updates
WhatsApp may soon let you share Status to Gmail, Instagram

News

WhatsApp may soon let you share Status to Gmail, Instagram
How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp on Android and iOS

How To

How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp on Android and iOS
WhatsApp will stop working on these devices in 2020

News

WhatsApp will stop working on these devices in 2020
WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

News

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Status को यूजर्स जल्द ही Facebook और Instagram पर भी कर सकेंगे शेयर

Realme 3 Pro Camera Update : नए अपडेट के बाद पहले से बेहतर हुआ कैमरा और जुड़े ये नए फीचर

Huawei P30 Series के ग्लोबली 1 करोड़ स्मार्टफोन बिके, 10 करोड़ ओवरऑल स्मार्टफोन का शिपमेंट

Flybot ने भारत में ट्रू वायरलैस ईयरफोन Flybot Beat को 2,999 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च

सैमसंग ने प्रमोशन के दौरान विनर्स को दिया Huawei Nova 4e स्मार्टफोन

News

Huawei P30 Series sales hit 10 million units globally
News
Huawei P30 Series sales hit 10 million units globally
WhatsApp Beta Update brings the ability to hide muted status updates

News

WhatsApp Beta Update brings the ability to hide muted status updates
Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch expected in July

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch expected in July
Samsung Galaxy A90 and its 5G variant leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 and its 5G variant leaked online
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 get new software updates

News

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A70 get new software updates