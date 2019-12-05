comscore WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update
WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, new VoIP screen ahead of dark theme roll out

WhatsApp is still working on release of dark theme but the new features show it is looking at a bug free roll out.

  Published: December 5, 2019 2:10 PM IST
WhatsApp continues to work on dark theme, which has been coming for several months now. The latest beta release of WhatsApp for Android suggests we might not see the final feature before the end of this year. However, there are signs of new development that you should know about. The Facebook-owned messaging service has release new versions. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.354 and 2.19.356 are now available for download via the Play Store. These updated versions bring minor changes to the previous beta release.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.354: Here’s what new

It is important to note that dark theme is still not working with this new beta release. It seems WhatsApp is looking at bug-free roll out of dark theme for its over 1.5 billion users. The messaging platform continues to add new features for the Dark Theme including few tweaks with this release. The first feature to know about is called Set by Battery Saver option. This feature is meant for devices running Android Pie or older and appeared first with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.353. Now, it is adding additional details as part of the new version.

With the release of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.354, the service is adding avatar images that will appear when the Dark Theme is enabled. When it is enabled, WhatsApp will show these new icons as cell avatar. The current theme already shows a similar icon. In this beta, there is also some hidden reference for the Dark Theme, especially with the VoIP screen. When enabled, WhatsApp shows some dark elements of the VoIP screen. It has edited the avatar and the background color.

As WABetaInfo rightly points out, the green color seems weird and might be changed to usual blue night color before the release. WhatsApp is continuously adding or modifying something ahead of Dark Theme release. There is no word on the official release date just yet but it does seem to be around the corner. While we wait for final availability of dark theme, here is a look at top tricks, tips and features you should know.

  Published Date: December 5, 2019 2:10 PM IST

