WhatsApp Beta update introduces 3 new options for Dark Mode

Dark Mode for WhatsApp has been in the news for long and now a new beta update with the build number 2.19.353 has revealed some hidden features which will offer three options for activating the dark mode. The light theme would offer a white background. Dark theme, as the name suggests, would enable dark mode on WhatsApp, according to WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates.

The third option, which is ‘Set by Battery Saver’, dark mode would be activated only when the smartphone’s battery level drops below a certain point. This third option is said to be available only for smartphones running on Android 9.0 or older.

WhatsApp dark theme comes with a dark grey background and the text highlighted in white color. Light theme is essentially a lighter version of the dark theme. Meanwhile, users will be able to choose between light and dark theme according to their preference.

The developers at WhatsApp are continuously working on a number of new features for the multimedia messaging platform. As per past reports, the company has been working on the dark mode for quite some time. It is also likely that the actual rollout of this feature is still weeks, if not months away.

Watch Video: How to Play YouTube videos in Background

WhatsApp has not shared any official timeline on rolling out the dark mode update. The company is continuously working on developing the feature in a comprehensive manner. The delay is likely due to the massive WhatsApp user base. Developers want to double and triple-check new updates and features before rolling them out for stable.

Written with inputs from IANS