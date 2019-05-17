WhatsApp beta update stops users from saving profile pictures

In its latest Android beta update, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is not allowing users to save profile pictures of individuals on their devices. “WhatsApp has removed the possibility to save profile pictures in latest Android beta updates and WhatsApp Business beta for iOS 2.19.60.5,” WABetaInfo reported.

The feature was first spotted by an India-based beta tester of the app who tweeted to WABetaInfo inquiring about the update. “In the latest beta version 2.19.319, the option to save profile pictures is no longer there. It is only there for groups. Please confirm if this is a bug or it is going to remain that way? (Android 9)” Swarup Mondal tweeted. On reading into the beta feature, WABetaInfo confirmed that WhatsApp was, in fact, still allowing people to save group icons. Details about the public roll-out of the feature remain unknown as of now.

In addition to this, the new Android beta update also brings in 155 redesigned emojis. WhatsApp has fully redesigned only selected emojis, and has just made some minor changes to others.Additionally, the update also adds the Night mode compatibility for the chats list. “The Night Mode feature is not available yet. WhatsApp is working on the feature in this update in order to ensure the best bug-free experience for you, before the release for everyone,” the cited source said. Separately, the company is also expected to soon add animated WhatsApp stickers to its platform. The same source earlier reported that this will be rolled out to both Android as well as iOS platforms.

Earlier in April, the instant messaging app was testing an ‘Authentication’ feature which would bar users from taking screenshots of their private conversations.

With inputs from IANS