WhatsApp beta version 2.19.18 for Android brings ‘Show In Chat’ option

As the most popular messaging app in the world, WhatsApp offers a whole bunch of functionalities, including everything from video calling to group chats. However, the platform is also constantly evolving and working towards adding new features. One such feature was recently spotted, and it’s set to make the image sharing experience through the app even better.

Version 2.19.18 of WhatsApp’s beta Android app introduces a new ‘Show In Chat’ option for shared images. The same was spotted by WABetaInfo. Even though the feature is only available in the beta version of WhatsApp as of now, WABetaInfo says it’ll be rolled out to stable releases of the app soon. The feature is already available in the iOS version of the app.

Talking about the feature, ‘Show In Chat’ appears in the list of options that show up when a shared image in viewed in WhatsApp. As the name suggests, the option allows users to quickly jump to the chat fragment where the image is visible. This could be helpful in finding out when the image was originally shared.

Recently, another beta version of WhatsApp on Android was spotted with a new dedicated video call button for group conversations. It can be used to quickly initiate video calls with multiple participants all at once, using a sliding tray that has the list of all group members. It’s worth mentioning that WhatsApp’s iOS app already has a dedicated group video call button, as the feature began rolling out to iOS users last month.