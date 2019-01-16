comscore
WhatsApp Beta version 2.19.9 for Android brings group call shortcut, bug fixes

The feature has been available in WhatsApp's iOS version since last month.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 2:18 PM IST
WhatsApp has supported one-on-one video/voice calls for quite some time now. Building up on that, the popular messaging app introduced group video calling functionality in September last year. As useful the feature is, initiating a group video call isn’t exactly a straightforward process. You must first start a video call with one contact, then add other participants to the call manually. However, it seems the process is about to get simpler soon.

The newest build of WhatsApp beta for Android, bearing model number 2.19.9, brings a dedicated video call button in group conversations. It can be used to quickly initiate video calls with multiple participants all at once, using a sliding tray that has the list of all group members. The information comes courtesy of a tweet by WABetaInfo, a Twitter account that tracks new features/changes introduced in beta versions of WhatsApp. The build also has a few bugfixes, including one related to GIFs.

WhatsApp is working on fingerprint authentication system along with Face ID and Touch ID

It’s worth mentioning that WhatsApp’s iOS app already has a dedicated group video call button, as the feature began rolling out to iOS users last month. As far as Android goes, the feature is currently only available in beta builds of WhatsApp. There’s no exact timeframe as to when all WhatsApp users on Android, having stable builds of the app will get the group video call button.

Recently, it was reported that a bug in WhatsApp’s Android version was causing old messages to be randomly deleted. Many users took to Twitter to complain that their old WhatsApp messages, dating back to 2015 got deleted. So far, WhatsApp hasn’t acknowledged the issue.

