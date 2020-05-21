comscore WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option
WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option

As seen in the latest WhatsApp for Android beta v2.20.166, the company has once again increased the video status upload limit to 30 seconds.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has started to roll back its 30-second video for WhatsApp Status. During the lockdown, WhatsApp had reduced the time down to 15-seconds or less due to server load. Now, as spotted by WABetainfo, WhatsApp is bringing back the feature, starting with WhatsApp Beta. Also Read - WhatsApp Pay faces antitrust accusation by India's watchdog: Report

As seen in the latest WhatsApp for Android beta v2.20.166, the company has once again increased the video status upload limit to 30 seconds. All users on Beta can update the app to see the extended limit. That said, it is reported (via Gadgets360) that Facebook may be rolling out the update based on WhatsApp preferences. Also, at present you may not be able to see the update on the Play Store immediately. Also Read - WhatsApp launches new campaign to curb fake news amid COVID-19

On the other hand, WABetaInfo has noted that the change might just be on the server-side, so updating app might not work. Also Read - WhatsApp adds Messenger Rooms shortcut for Android users: Where to find it?

In another news, the app is set to receive dark mode on the web as well. The Facebook-owned social messaging platform has already brought dark mode to its application on Android as well as iOS. However, the dark mode remains missing from the web interface of the service. While the company is officially working on bringing dark themes to the web, you can go ahead and enable dark themes right now.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

How to enable it

The first step is to visit WhatsApp Web and then open WhatsApp on your phone and tap menu and select WhatsApp Web. Now, point your phone at the screen and capture the code. This will immediately log you into the web version of the social messaging service. With the web version open, simply right click on the window and then click on the “Inspect” at the bottom. You can alternatively press Ctrl+Shift+I to inspect the webpage.

This will immediately open the code of the page along with a console for editing. At the top, you will find a string ‘body class=web’ that defines the class of the original theme. Now, simply replace the word web with web dark. Once the string is replaced, simply press ENTER. This should immediately turn the interface into a dark theme. However, when you refresh the tab or close the page, WhatsApp Web will automatically switch back to the light theme.

