WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide

WhatsApp Business app, which was available on Android since last year, launched on iOS last month for select few countries. According to the latest development, WhatsApp has started the worldwide roll out of its WhatsApp Business app for iOS. Users around the world, including India, will be able to download the iOS app from App Store. The app was initially spotted rolling out in markets of Mexico and Brazil last month.

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp introduced its separate ‘WhatsApp Business’ app platform for merchants in September 2017, but the app was only released for Android last year. WhatsApp says that users asked for freedom of use for the WhatsApp Business on the device of their choice, and hence the company has now officially rolled the iOS application as well.

“One of the most frequent requests we’ve heard from small business owners is they want to use the WhatsApp Business app on the device of their choice. Now they can,” WhatsApp said in a statement. “Today we’re introducing the WhatsApp Business app for iOS. Like the Android version — which over the last year has been adopted by millions of businesses around the world — the WhatsApp Business app for iOS will be free to download from the Apple App Store and will include features to help small businesses and customers communicate.”

The WhatsApp Business app for iOS is available today and free to download from the App Store in Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, India, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S. The app will be rolling out around the world in the coming weeks.

“Whether it’s an online sweet shop in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil that closes 60 percent of its sales via WhatsApp Business or a cinnamon roll company in Tijuana, Mexico that credits WhatsApp Business for allowing it to open a second location, small business owners all over the world are using the app to grow. We’re excited to bring the WhatsApp Business app to even more small businesses and hear new stories about how it’s helping them succeed,” added WhatsApp on its blog.

WhatsApp Business profile shows additional information in the profile section including the address of the business and the operating hours. The business profiles can also show the URL to their business website or links to their additional social media channels.