comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide
News

WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide

News

WhatsApp Business app for iOS is available today in India as well.

  • Published: April 4, 2019 8:01 PM IST
whatsapp-business-app-ios-appstore-official

WhatsApp Business app, which was available on Android since last year, launched on iOS last month for select few countries. According to the latest development, WhatsApp has started the worldwide roll out of its WhatsApp Business app for iOS. Users around the world, including India, will be able to download the iOS app from App Store. The app was initially spotted rolling out in markets of Mexico and Brazil last month.

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp introduced its separate ‘WhatsApp Business’ app platform for merchants in September 2017, but the app was only released for Android last year. WhatsApp says that users asked for freedom of use for the WhatsApp Business on the device of their choice, and hence the company has now officially rolled the iOS application as well.

4 new features coming to WhatsApp for Android

Also Read

4 new features coming to WhatsApp for Android

“One of the most frequent requests we’ve heard from small business owners is they want to use the WhatsApp Business app on the device of their choice. Now they can,” WhatsApp said in a statement. “Today we’re introducing the WhatsApp Business app for iOS. Like the Android version — which over the last year has been adopted by millions of businesses around the world — the WhatsApp Business app for iOS will be free to download from the Apple App Store and will include features to help small businesses and customers communicate.”

The WhatsApp Business app for iOS is available today and free to download from the App Store in Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, India, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S. The app will be rolling out around the world in the coming weeks.

“Whether it’s an online sweet shop in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil that closes 60 percent of its sales via WhatsApp Business or a cinnamon roll company in Tijuana, Mexico that credits WhatsApp Business for allowing it to open a second location, small business owners all over the world are using the app to grow. We’re excited to bring the WhatsApp Business app to even more small businesses and hear new stories about how it’s helping them succeed,” added WhatsApp on its blog.

Watch Video: Android Q How to Install

WhatsApp Business profile shows additional information in the profile section including the address of the business and the operating hours. The business profiles can also show the URL to their business website or links to their additional social media channels.

  • Published Date: April 4, 2019 8:01 PM IST

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide
News
WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide
Intel announces 2nd generation Xeon Scalable processor

News

Intel announces 2nd generation Xeon Scalable processor

OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices

News

OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps won't work on your Windows Phone after April 30

News

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps won't work on your Windows Phone after April 30

Google Pay surpasses Paytm and PhonePe in UPI transaction value

News

Google Pay surpasses Paytm and PhonePe in UPI transaction value

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide

Intel announces 2nd generation Xeon Scalable processor

OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps won't work on your Windows Phone after April 30

Google Pay surpasses Paytm and PhonePe in UPI transaction value

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide

News

WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide
Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone X: Which one should you buy?

News

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone X: Which one should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review
WhatsApp beta 2.19.40.26 for iOS with new Privacy Settings now rolling out

News

WhatsApp beta 2.19.40.26 for iOS with new Privacy Settings now rolling out
Apple iPhone XR gets limited term promotional offer, 10 percent additional cash back

Deals

Apple iPhone XR gets limited term promotional offer, 10 percent additional cash back

हिंदी समाचार

14,500 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Vu का 32-इंच एंड्रॉइड स्मार्ट TV

बैक में चार कैमरे और इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ दिखाई दिया Motorola का नया स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Oppo K1: तीनों में कौन है दमदार

पूर्व बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मयूरी कांगो बनीं गूगल इंडिया की इंडस्ट्री हेड

Realme यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, सभी स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगी एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

News

WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide
News
WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide
Intel announces 2nd generation Xeon Scalable processor

News

Intel announces 2nd generation Xeon Scalable processor
OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices

News

OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices
Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps won't work on your Windows Phone after April 30

News

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps won't work on your Windows Phone after April 30
Google Pay surpasses Paytm and PhonePe in UPI transaction value

News

Google Pay surpasses Paytm and PhonePe in UPI transaction value