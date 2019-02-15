comscore
WhatsApp Business app to be available on iPhones soon; beta version released

WhatsApp Business app is meant to help small businesses interact with and reach customers via the messaging platform.

  Published: February 15, 2019 4:24 PM IST
WhatsApp announced the launch of its WhatsApp Business app in 2018. The app is meant to help small businesses interact with and reach customers via the messaging platform. With the app, users can create their own profiles with business description, email or store addresses, and website details. Until now however the app was only available for Android users. But now, the company is reportedly planning the to make the app available for iOS users.

WaBetaInfo reported that the messaging service has rolled out the beta version of WhatsApp Business on iOS. The beta version of the app is available for download. The app is said to offer a few useful messaging tools and different color backgrounds. The new messaging tools include quick replies, automated greeting, and away messages, and the ability to choose recipients.

WhatsApp to add 'Group Invitation System' for iOS and Android users soon

WhatsApp to add 'Group Invitation System' for iOS and Android users soon

The WhatsApp Business app is compatible with iOS 8 and above. Once a user downloads it and launches the app, they will be greeted with a message saying “WhatsApp Business is a simple, secure and reliable way for businesses to connect with their customers.” Furthermore, users also get the option to migrate their chat history from WhatsApp Messenger to WhatsApp Business app.

Besides, recently, we reported that the Facebook-owned company is planning to add a new feature, called Group Invitation System, for iOS and Android users soon. This feature is currently in the development phase and will soon be rolled out. Once this feature is live, group admins will have to seek permission before adding any user to a group. The company is also expected to release a redesigned Settings layout for Android users soon. The messaging service also recently enabled Face ID/Touch ID biometric authentication options for iOS users in the Settings to unlock the WhatsApp app.

