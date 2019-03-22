WhatsApp Business for iOS is now rolling out in some countries

It looks like WhatsApp is finally rolling out its “WhatsApp Business” app for iOS users. The company initially announced the existence of this separate version back in September 2017. The company even went about releasing the app for Android last year. However, one thing that people were quick to notice was that the app was only available for Android users with no timeline on the iOS version of the app. According to the latest information online, the iOS version is finally rolling out for users in some countries.

The news about the rollout of WhatsApp Business for iOS was initially reported by WABetaInfo who took to his official Twitter account to reveal that the app is rolling out in select markets. According to the responses to the tweet, it looks like the app is currently available in Mexico, Argentina, France, and Pakistan at the time of writing. The company is likely to roll out the app in other markets in the coming weeks, if not days. To recap, this separate version of the app is aimed at small and medium business owners so that they can use the app to reach out to their customers or even groups efficiently with a number of added tools.

The rollout comes about a month after the first beta of the iOS version of the app was spotted online. Taking a look at WhatsApp social media channels, it does not look like the company has officially announced the roll out, but the announcement is likely to be close. The app comes with a number of specialized features including away messages, greeting messages, quick replies, and additional information about the business.

As previously reported, the WhatsApp Business profile shows additional information in the profile section including the address of the business and the operating hours. The business profiles can also show the URL to their business website or links to their additional social media channels.