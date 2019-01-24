WhatsApp Business for web and desktop gets quick replies, labels and chat list filtering features

Popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, announced WhatsApp Business app in January last year. Focused on business users, the app had 3 million active users in April 2018, and now, after completing a year, Facebook has revealed that the WhatsApp Business platform now have 5 million daily active users.

“Using these features on a computer helps businesses save time and get back to their customers quickly. We’re excited to keep growing WhatsApp Business and introducing new features that make it easy for customers to find and engage with businesses that are important to them,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

To celebrate the anniversary, the company has ported some of the popular features from smartphone app, to web and desktop. The Quick Replies feature allows users to create predefined messages that can be used to answer common queries. For instance, if you own a shop, you can create quick replies to answer queries like address, nearest landmark, working hours and days, among others.

To select a quick reply and send it to the user, WhatsApp Business users simply need to press ‘/’ on the keyboard. The second feature making to web and desktop is “Labels” which allows Business users to organize contacts and chats, making it easer to find later. An example of the same can be seen in the below screenshot.

The last feature making its way is the ability to filter chat list, which could be based on groups, broadcast list and unread chat messages.

The features can be accessed from WhatsApp desktop app which can be downloaded from whatsapp.com/download/, or from the WhatsApp web interface that can be accessed from web.whatsapp.com.