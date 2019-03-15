comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp co-founder urges people to delete Facebook accounts
News

WhatsApp co-founder urges people to delete Facebook accounts

News

WhatsApp's co-founder Brian Acton urged Stanford University students to delete their Facebook accounts.

  • Published: March 15, 2019 9:00 AM IST
facebook data hack

Speaking publicly about his differences with Facebook, WhatsApp’s co-founder Brian Acton urged Stanford University students to delete their Facebook accounts, as he explained his reasons for selling the app to Mark Zuckerberg in the first place.

Acton made statements on Facebook while addressing a panel that also involved a former Facebook software engineer, Ellora Israni at the university, Business Insider Australia reported on Wednesday. “We give them the power. That’s the bad part. We buy their products. We sign up for these websites. Delete Facebook, right?” Acton was quoted as saying.

Acton started WhatsApp with co-founder Jan Koum. Facebook acquired the messaging service in 2014 for $22 billion. “I had 50 employees and I had to think about them and the money they would make from this sale. I had to think about our investors and I had to think about my minority stake. I didn’t have the full clout to say no if I wanted to,” Acton added.

Previously, in an interview with Forbes, Acton had explained that a disagreement on monetizing WhatsApp was the reason he quit Facebook and gave up $850 million on the table. “At the end of the day, I sold my company. I sold my users’ privacy. I made a choice and a compromise. I live with that every day,” Forbes had quoted Acton as saying.

  • Published Date: March 15, 2019 9:00 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Poco F1 Lite spotted online; may soon launch with Snapdragon 660 onboard
News
Poco F1 Lite spotted online; may soon launch with Snapdragon 660 onboard
Xiaomi Redmi Go to launch in India on March 19

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go to launch in India on March 19

WWDC 2019: Apple's annual developer conference kicks off from June 3

News

WWDC 2019: Apple's annual developer conference kicks off from June 3

Thomson UD9 40-inch 4K Smart TV launched at Rs 20,999

News

Thomson UD9 40-inch 4K Smart TV launched at Rs 20,999

Google may launch its mid-range smartphones under Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL branding

News

Google may launch its mid-range smartphones under Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL branding

Most Popular

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Poco F1 Lite spotted online; may soon launch with Snapdragon 660 onboard

Xiaomi Redmi Go to launch in India on March 19

WWDC 2019: Apple's annual developer conference kicks off from June 3

Thomson UD9 40-inch 4K Smart TV launched at Rs 20,999

Google may launch its mid-range smartphones under Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL branding

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp co-founder urges people to delete Facebook accounts

News

WhatsApp co-founder urges people to delete Facebook accounts
Telegram gains 3 million users while Facebook and its services went down

News

Telegram gains 3 million users while Facebook and its services went down
Facebook Watch Party gets new features including Spotify integration

News

Facebook Watch Party gets new features including Spotify integration
Twitter makes media sharing easier with its revamped camera

News

Twitter makes media sharing easier with its revamped camera
WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

News

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

हिंदी समाचार

Poco F1 Lite गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

BSNL के एंप्लॉयीज को होली से पहले मिल जाएगी रुकी हुई सैलरी

फेसबुक डाउन को फायदा टेलीग्राम को, 24 घंटे में जुड़े 30 लाख नए यूजर्स

जियो सेलिब्रेशन पैक की वापसी: ऐसे मिलेगा हर दिन 2GB फ्री डाटा

Realme Holi Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहे हैं बेहतरीन ऑफर्स

News

Poco F1 Lite spotted online; may soon launch with Snapdragon 660 onboard
News
Poco F1 Lite spotted online; may soon launch with Snapdragon 660 onboard
Xiaomi Redmi Go to launch in India on March 19

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go to launch in India on March 19
WWDC 2019: Apple's annual developer conference kicks off from June 3

News

WWDC 2019: Apple's annual developer conference kicks off from June 3
Thomson UD9 40-inch 4K Smart TV launched at Rs 20,999

News

Thomson UD9 40-inch 4K Smart TV launched at Rs 20,999
Google may launch its mid-range smartphones under Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL branding

News

Google may launch its mid-range smartphones under Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL branding