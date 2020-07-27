comscore WhatsApp could soon get multi-device support | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp could soon get multi-device support in a WhatsApp Web-like implementation
News

WhatsApp could soon get multi-device support in a WhatsApp Web-like implementation

News

As per new information, the upcoming multi-device support on WhatsApp could still require one main device to be online at all times.

  • Updated: July 27, 2020 9:35 AM IST
WhatsApp

Instant messaging application WhatsApp could soon feature multi-device support. The feature will basically allow users to use their WhatsApp account on more than one device at a time. This, for now, has never been possible. Users who log into their WhatsApp account from a new phone, find themselves unable to access the account from the older device. Also Read - How to listen to WhatsApp Voice Notes discreetly via your phone's earpiece

According to a report by WABetainfo, signs of a new multi-device support feature have begun showing since November 2019. This is when a WhatsApp ‘Registration Notification’ suggested that the account could ask for a new security code from perhaps a second phone, as reported by Android Police. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to share fake live location on the messaging app

Watch: OnePlus Nord First Look and Unboxing

Now, one of the recent betas, WhatsApp beta v2.20.110, has more clues to the possibly upcoming feature. WAbetainfo has discovered multiple clues in the new beta that suggest the same. When an account’s E2E security code changes, different event messages were triggered. These showed that multiple device support is on the away. Although how this could work is still a mystery. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to set auto-reply messages on the messaging app

The new implementation could either mean that you can separately use WhatsApp on two or more devices with each of the devices acting independently. Alternatively, we could see a WhatsApp Web-like implementation where users will still have one main device, which will require to be online while the other devices will sync with it. However, we take it that people will be looking forward to the former, which would be a lot more useful.

WhatsApp: How to share fake live location on the messaging app

Also Read

WhatsApp: How to share fake live location on the messaging app

Why we could see a WhatsApp Web-like implementation

However, what we might likely end up getting is the latter, and here’s why. In a more recent beta update, specifically v2.20.196, we can also see that the ‘WhatsApp Web’ option in the three-dot menu on the app has been replaced with ‘Linked Devices’ now, further suggesting multi-device support. Opening this section also now shows a new page where you can see the ‘linked devices’ all in one spot. All this is merely speculation at this point, so we will have to wait and see what implementation the app finally cooks up by the time we get the feature publicly.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2020 9:32 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 27, 2020 9:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost
Review
OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost
PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: Here are all the recipes of 46 drinks

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: Here are all the recipes of 46 drinks

Apple iPhone 12 leaked live image spotted online

News

Apple iPhone 12 leaked live image spotted online

India bans 47 more Chinese apps; 250 more under review

News

India bans 47 more Chinese apps; 250 more under review

Zee5 launches new entry-level plan for Rs 365 a year

Entertainment

Zee5 launches new entry-level plan for Rs 365 a year

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Realme V5 confirmed to launch on August 3: All we know so far

Apple iPhone 12 leaked live image spotted online

India bans 47 more Chinese apps; 250 more under review

Realme U1 update adds new features and July 2020 security patch

WhatsApp could soon get multi-device support

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp could soon get multi-device support

News

WhatsApp could soon get multi-device support
How to listen to WhatsApp Voice Notes discreetly

How To

How to listen to WhatsApp Voice Notes discreetly
How to turn on dark mode on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

How To

How to turn on dark mode on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides
Facebook brings chat lock feature to Messenger for iPhones

News

Facebook brings chat lock feature to Messenger for iPhones
WhatsApp: How to share fake live location on the messaging app

How To

WhatsApp: How to share fake live location on the messaging app

हिंदी समाचार

Zee5 ने न्यू एंट्री लेवल सब्सक्रिप्शन प्लान किया लॉन्च, Live TV चैनल समेत कई फीचर्स मिलेंगे

सैमसंग Galaxy M51 स्मार्टफोन में होगा 64MP प्राइमेरी कैमरा के साथ दिया जाएगा 12MP सुपरवाइड लेंस

भारत (India) ने एक बार फिर 47 चाइनीज एप्स (Chinese apps) को डाटा, प्रीवेसी वॉयलेशन के चलते बैन किया

Xiaomi Mi eBook रीडर ने ब्लूटुथ सर्टिफिकेशन किया पास, चीन के अलावा दूसरे मार्केट में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Infinix Hot 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Helio A20 SoC के साथ ऑनलाइन स्पॉट, जानें डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

News

Realme V5 confirmed to launch on August 3: All we know so far
News
Realme V5 confirmed to launch on August 3: All we know so far
Apple iPhone 12 leaked live image spotted online

News

Apple iPhone 12 leaked live image spotted online
India bans 47 more Chinese apps; 250 more under review

News

India bans 47 more Chinese apps; 250 more under review
Realme U1 update adds new features and July 2020 security patch

News

Realme U1 update adds new features and July 2020 security patch
WhatsApp could soon get multi-device support

News

WhatsApp could soon get multi-device support

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers