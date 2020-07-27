WhatsApp could soon get multi-device support

Instant messaging application WhatsApp could soon feature multi-device support. The feature will basically allow users to use their WhatsApp account on more than one device at a time. This, for now, has never been possible. Users who log into their WhatsApp account from a new phone, find themselves unable to access the account from the older device. Also Read - How to listen to WhatsApp Voice Notes discreetly via your phone's earpiece

According to a report by WABetainfo, signs of a new multi-device support feature have begun showing since November 2019. This is when a WhatsApp ‘Registration Notification’ suggested that the account could ask for a new security code from perhaps a second phone, as reported by Android Police. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to share fake live location on the messaging app

Now, one of the recent betas, WhatsApp beta v2.20.110, has more clues to the possibly upcoming feature. WAbetainfo has discovered multiple clues in the new beta that suggest the same. When an account’s E2E security code changes, different event messages were triggered. These showed that multiple device support is on the away. Although how this could work is still a mystery. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to set auto-reply messages on the messaging app

The new implementation could either mean that you can separately use WhatsApp on two or more devices with each of the devices acting independently. Alternatively, we could see a WhatsApp Web-like implementation where users will still have one main device, which will require to be online while the other devices will sync with it. However, we take it that people will be looking forward to the former, which would be a lot more useful.

Why we could see a WhatsApp Web-like implementation

However, what we might likely end up getting is the latter, and here’s why. In a more recent beta update, specifically v2.20.196, we can also see that the ‘WhatsApp Web’ option in the three-dot menu on the app has been replaced with ‘Linked Devices’ now, further suggesting multi-device support. Opening this section also now shows a new page where you can see the ‘linked devices’ all in one spot. All this is merely speculation at this point, so we will have to wait and see what implementation the app finally cooks up by the time we get the feature publicly.