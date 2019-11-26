comscore WhatsApp could soon get Snapchat-style disappearing messages
WhatsApp could soon get Snapchat-style disappearing messages, suggest beta release

WhatsApp was first spotted testing disappearing messages last month. Now, the Facebook-owned messaging service has renamed the feature and added new options.

  • Published: November 26, 2019 4:22 PM IST
WhatsApp is working on a number of new features for its social messaging service. While dark mode remains the most sought after feature, we might get disappearing messages before anything else. The Facebook-owned messaging service might copy Snapchat and add disappearing messages to its platform. We heard about WhatsApp bringing disappearing messages for the first time in October. Now, the latest beta suggests the feature is imminent for wider roll out. The latest beta release of WhatsApp for Android has added a new feature called Delete Messages.

Photo: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp was spotted testing disappearing messages for the first time with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.282. The feature is still under development but has been renamed to Delete Messages. The rebranded version was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.348. When enabled, according to WABetaInfo, the feature can be toggled in Contact Info or Group Settings. The report notes that only administrators will be able to enable this feature in a group. Alongside the rebranding, the feature has also gained a contextual menu with this release.

The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.348 had added options that will determine when messages should be deleted. WhatsApp Groups admins will have option to choose how long new messages will last before they are deleted. The options include 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month and 1 year. Interestingly, the feature is said to be already compatible with the Dark Mode, which is again under development. It is not known when WhatsApp plans to make ‘Deleted Messages’ generally available to all users.

This latest beta release suggests that deleted messages will become publicly available before dark mode. WhatsApp has recently added a number of features to make the app compatible with upcoming dark theme. The messaging app has gained a native dark wallpaper and system-level refinements needed for dark mode. It is not clear how many features the service is testing at the same time. For now, this deleted messages feature and dark mode seem to be the most important new features coming to the service.

  Published Date: November 26, 2019 4:22 PM IST

