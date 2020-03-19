comscore WhatsApp creates a hub to fight coronavirus fake news | BGR India
WhatsApp creates an information hub to fight coronavirus fake news; sets a $1 million grant

This information hub is one of the two new initiatives that WhatsApp announced to fight against coronavirus. Talking a look at the second initiative, the company is creating a $1 million grant for Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network. Let's have a closer look.

  Published: March 19, 2020 9:58 AM IST
WhatsApp on multiple devices phones, WhatsApp features

WhatsApp has just created a new information hub to combat misinformation regarding the ongoing global pandemic called coronavirus. The company shared some information regarding the newly launched information hub. It has teamed up with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, UNDP, and Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network to accurate information. This information hub is one of the two new initiatives that WhatsApp announced to fight against coronavirus. Talking a look at the second initiative, the company is creating a $1 million grant for Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network. This amount will likely help the #CoronaVirusFacts alliance with fact-checking. This alliance includes “more than 100 local organizations” spread across “at least 45 countries”. Now, let’s take a closer look at these initiatives.

WhatsApp information hub details

Taking a closer look at the WhatsApp coronavirus information hub, we are a variety of information on the web page. Starting from the top, the company highlights the need to connect remotely with family, and friends. This point also states that users can use WhatsApp voice, video and group calls. Moving to the second point, the company outlines the need for reliable sources of information. It directs users to connect with their local, national or even global organizations such as WHO or the health ministry. These sources will provide the latest information along with proper guidelines.

The hub also urges users to stop the spread of misinformation regarding the pandemic. It asks users to think about the messages that they receive and verify the facts before sending it forward. In addition, WhatsApp has also outlined detailed scenarios for different types of “community leaders” to take advantage of the platform. This hub includes four different scenarios while using the app. These include health care professionals, educators, non-profit and local governments, and local businesses.

Users can navigate and open all four scenarios to see how they can leverage WhatsApp to make things easier. Last but not the least, the company has also added a “Stories” section on the hub. This section includes links to multiple verified and authentic stories regarding coronavirus. Moving back to the grant, WhatsApp aims to train people to use advanced features available on the WhatsApp Business app. These advanced features include the use of WhatsApp Business API to increase the presence of fact-checking organizations.

  Published Date: March 19, 2020 9:58 AM IST

