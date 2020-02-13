WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally

WhatsApp recently crossed its 2 billion users landmark. The popular messaging application recently revealed the bump in userbase it developed. The Facebook-owned app had 1.5 billion users two years ago. It has reportedly picked up a 33 percent increase over the last two years.

The announcement today makes WhatsApp only the second app by Facebook to join the two billion landmark. The main Facebook application has 2.5 billion users. The company recently also mentioned in an earnings call that 2.26 billion users opened either Facebook, Messenger, Instagram or WhatsApp each day. This number was at 2.2 billion last quarter.

The Facebook-family of applications sees 2.89 billion total monthly users, which again is a 9 percent rise year-on-year. WhatsApp was founded 11 years ago and was later sold to Facebook six years ago for a $19 billion deal. Now, Facebook has stated that the company plans to remain committed to providing WhatsApp users with end-to-end encryption. The brand intends to go ahead with this despite various governments across the world trying to bend the app’s rules.

One of these governments is India’s, which is also WhatsApp’s largest market globally. The app has over 400 million users in India alone. Other countries following similar footsteps are Australia and the USA. However, WhatsApp’s Will Cathcart has mentioned previously that the application will continue to fight for the privacy of its users.

“Strong encryption acts like an unbreakable digital lock that keeps the information you send over WhatsApp secure, helping protect you from hackers and criminals. Messages are only kept on your phone, and no one in between can read your messages or listen to your calls, not even us. Your private conversations stay between you,” said WhatsApp in a blog post.

“Strong encryption is a necessity in modern life. We will not compromise on security because that would make people less safe. For even more protection, we work with top security experts, employ industry-leading technology to stop misuse as well as provide controls and ways to report issues — without sacrificing privacy,” added the company today.