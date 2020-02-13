comscore WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp crosses 2 billion global users; India largest market with over 400 million users
News

WhatsApp crosses 2 billion global users; India largest market with over 400 million users

News

The Facebook-owned messaging application WhatsApp was at 1.5 billion users two years ago.

  • Published: February 13, 2020 9:51 AM IST
WhatsApp

WhatsApp recently crossed its 2 billion users landmark. The popular messaging application recently revealed the bump in userbase it developed. The Facebook-owned app had 1.5 billion users two years ago. It has reportedly picked up a 33 percent increase over the last two years.

Related Stories


The announcement today makes WhatsApp only the second app by Facebook to join the two billion landmark. The main Facebook application has 2.5 billion users. The company recently also mentioned in an earnings call that 2.26 billion users opened either Facebook, Messenger, Instagram or WhatsApp each day. This number was at 2.2 billion last quarter.

Watch: Poco X2 Review

The Facebook-family of applications sees 2.89 billion total monthly users, which again is a 9 percent rise year-on-year. WhatsApp was founded 11 years ago and was later sold to Facebook six years ago for a $19 billion deal. Now, Facebook has stated that the company plans to remain committed to providing WhatsApp users with end-to-end encryption. The brand intends to go ahead with this despite various governments across the world trying to bend the app’s rules.

One of these governments is India’s, which is also WhatsApp’s largest market globally. The app has over 400 million users in India alone. Other countries following similar footsteps are Australia and the USA. However, WhatsApp’s Will Cathcart has mentioned previously that the application will continue to fight for the privacy of its users.

“Strong encryption acts like an unbreakable digital lock that keeps the information you send over WhatsApp secure, helping protect you from hackers and criminals. Messages are only kept on your phone, and no one in between can read your messages or listen to your calls, not even us. Your private conversations stay between you,” said WhatsApp in a blog post.

WhatsApp for iOS gets Dark mode in the latest Beta update

Also Read

WhatsApp for iOS gets Dark mode in the latest Beta update

“Strong encryption is a necessity in modern life. We will not compromise on security because that would make people less safe. For even more protection, we work with top security experts, employ industry-leading technology to stop misuse as well as provide controls and ways to report issues — without sacrificing privacy,” added the company today.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 13, 2020 9:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple AirPod Pro Lite wireless earphones in the works
News
Apple AirPod Pro Lite wireless earphones in the works
PUBG Arcade - Team Deathmatch introduced for 8v8 fights

Gaming

PUBG Arcade - Team Deathmatch introduced for 8v8 fights

WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally

News

WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally

Xiaomi 'Mi Protective Glass' for Redmi Note 8 launched in India

News

Xiaomi 'Mi Protective Glass' for Redmi Note 8 launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch today: Check expected features, price

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch today: Check expected features, price

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G to offer Snapdragon 865 SoC and support Wi-Fi 6

Apple AirPod Pro Lite wireless earphones in the works

WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally

Xiaomi 'Mi Protective Glass' for Redmi Note 8 launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch today: Check expected features, price

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally

News

WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally
Coronavirus effect: Cisco, Facebook pull out of MWC 2020

News

Coronavirus effect: Cisco, Facebook pull out of MWC 2020
WhatsApp for iOS gets Dark mode in the latest Beta update

News

WhatsApp for iOS gets Dark mode in the latest Beta update
Facebook's Twitter, Instagram accounts hacked

News

Facebook's Twitter, Instagram accounts hacked
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon app daily quiz February 13, 2020: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें 15 हजार रुपये का अमेजन पे (Amazon pay) बैलेंस

WhatsApp के यूजर्स की संख्या बढ़कर 2 अरब हुई, दुनियाभर में 25 प्रतिशत लोग करते यूज

PLAY ने भारत में नॉइस कैंसिलेशन फीचर के साथ लॉन्च किया PLAYGO BH-70 हेडफोन

Sennheiser PXC 550-II हेडफोन भारत में 29,990 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Nokia के 55इंच Smart TV को दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट से इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G to offer Snapdragon 865 SoC and support Wi-Fi 6
News
Realme X50 Pro 5G to offer Snapdragon 865 SoC and support Wi-Fi 6
Apple AirPod Pro Lite wireless earphones in the works

News

Apple AirPod Pro Lite wireless earphones in the works
WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally

News

WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally
Xiaomi 'Mi Protective Glass' for Redmi Note 8 launched in India

News

Xiaomi 'Mi Protective Glass' for Redmi Note 8 launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch today: Check expected features, price

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch today: Check expected features, price