Christmas is over and new year is just around the corner. As the tech space gets ready for CES 2020 which begins early next year, some interesting developments have happened today. The Realme X2 now available on open sale, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 live photos appear, Tata Sky reduced prices of 26 popular channels. Upcoming Sony Xperia smartphone could feature hole-punch display and more news surfaced today. But there were other interesting developments too. Here are the top tech stories of the day.

WhatsApp dark mode rolling out

WhatsApp has started the gradual rollout of dark mode for its messaging platform. The update does not enable all the elements but shows the progress ahead of official release. According to WABetaInfo, which tracks the latest developments with WhatsApp, the latest iOS update is bringing dark mode. More information here.

Galaxy M30 price cut

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is currently available for as low as Rs 9,499 in India. This price is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. It was previously available starting at Rs 9,999. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy M30 via Amazon India. Read more here.

BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan offers 1,275GB data

As part of its New Year limited offer, BSNL is extending the validity of its yearly prepaid plan priced at Rs 1,999. BSNL has increased the validity of its yearly prepaid recharge by another 60 days. The plan, now offers a total validity of 425 days from the date of recharge. It comes with 3GB data benefit per day, which means users can download up to 1,275GB data. Click here to read more.

PlayStation 4 Slim prices dropped in India

After price cut in September, Sony PS4 Slim 1TB is getting another price cut in India. However, it comes with a catch. The discounted price of Rs 27,990 for the PS4 Slim is only for a limited period and is not a permanent price cut. Read more over here.

Samsung Galaxy M31 leaked

The Samsung Galaxy M31 has been spotted on Geekbench with the company’s in-house processor and Android 10. It will be available in a 6GB RAM option. The listing also stated the upcoming Galaxy M series device will be powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC. More details here.

Apple iPhone XR is the top-selling phone again

The Apple iPhone XR became the top-selling smartphone model globally in the third quarter of 2019, capturing 3 percent market share, Counterpoint Research said. The Cupertino company garnered 51.3 percent market share in the Rs 35,000 and above price segment in India in the third quarter that ended on September 30. Click here to read more.

Airtel Payments Bank enables 24×7 NEFT transfers

After 24×7 NEFT transfers for banks, Airtel has also considered Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines for its Airtel Payments Bank. Now, customers using Airtel Payments Bank will also be able use the NEFT facility at any time of the day. The facility will be available to customers on 24×7 including National Holidays. Read more here.

