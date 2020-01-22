comscore WhatsApp Dark mode is finally available for Beta users | BGR India
WhatsApp Dark mode is finally available for Beta users; Here is how it looks

If you are running the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android then enabling dark mode is a matter of 5 seconds. Here is how to get started.

  Published: January 22, 2020 10:46 AM IST
WhatsApp beta update Dark Mode

WhatsApp has finally rolled out its much-anticipated update a few hours ago. As part of the new update, the company is finally rolling out dark mode or dark theme for its users across the world. This rolls out months after the initial reports starting surfacing online. It is worth noting that the Dark mode is currently only available for users running the Beta version of WhatsApp on Android. The company rolled out this change with its latest update the brings the app version to 2.20.13. Interested users can either enroll in the Beta program through Google Play Store or manually install this version.

WhatsApp Dark mode details

If you are running the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android then enabling dark mode is a matter of 5 seconds. First, you need to head to the “Settings” section inside WhatsApp. You can do this by tapping the three-dot menu on the top right corner. Once here, one needs to tap on the “Chats” section and then click on the “Theme” option in the “Display” section. Tapping the “Theme” section, you will be greeted with three options. The first option here is called “System default” which will change according to the overall Android theme.

WhatsApp Dark mode

Watch: Realme UI New Features

Moving on, the second option allows users to select the “Light” theme, the one we already know since long. The third option here called “Dark” is the theme that everyone has long been waiting for. This dark mode is similar to what we saw with the initial dark mode in the Twitter app for Android. To clarify, it is not the true dark mode that would turn off the display pixels on AMOLED panels.

It is likely that WhatsApp wants to test the new theme a little more before rolling it out to everyone. We are unsure about the launch timeline but it is likely to happen in the coming months, if not weeks. Though the mode is not completely dark, it sure is better than getting blinded at night.

  Published Date: January 22, 2020 10:46 AM IST

