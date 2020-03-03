comscore WhatsApp dark mode is officially rolling out now | BGR India
News

WhatsApp dark mode is finally here for Android and iOS; makes a short film to celebrate

News

WhatsApp has tweaked the colors to include dark gray along with off-white colors. These colors decrease the brightness of the screen along with reduced glare. Check all the details here.

  • Updated: March 3, 2020 11:34 PM IST
WhatsApp Dark Mode Android

WhatsApp has just announced that it is finally rolling out the much anticipated Dark mode on its platform. As part of the rollout, users across the globe will start receiving the dark mode starting today. The company claims that this mode gives a fresh feel to a familiar experience. It will also ensure that users experience less strain on their eyes in low-lit environments. However, the company has not gone with pure black and white colors as it results in eye fatigue. Instead, WhatsApp has tweaked the colors to include dark gray along with off-white colors. These colors decrease the brightness of the screen along with reduced glare.

WhatsApp dark mode rolling out; details

The company also revealed that it has made a short film to celebrate the arrival of the Dark mode. This short film is known as “Hello Darkness” and uses a “previously-unreleased version of The Sound of Silence” from Paul Simon. As per the information available, WhatsApp has increased the readability while bringing the color scheme closer to the system default. In addition, the company has also ensured that the most important information stands out to users in this redesign. Taking a closer look, Android 10 and iOS 13 users can enable the dark mode from the system settings. However, users running Android 9 and below need to head to the “Theme” section in the “Chats” sub-section in WhatsApp Settings.

This new mode will start rolling out in an incremental manner on the latest version of WhatsApp. Android and iOS users need to ensure that they are running the latest version of the app on their device. They may not receive the Dark mode if the app is outdated.

WhatsApp has long been working on the Dark mode revealing that it is “the most requested feature” from the users. The company hinted at the arrival of the mode with updated display images on Facebook and Twitter. It took the company close to a year to perfect the mode before rolling it out to Beta users.

  • Published Date: March 3, 2020 11:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 3, 2020 11:34 PM IST

