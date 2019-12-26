comscore WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features | BGR India
WhatsApp has begun gradual roll out of dark mode for its messaging platform. The update does not enable all the elements but shows the progress ahead of official release.

  • Updated: December 26, 2019 10:22 AM IST
WhatsApp has finally started roll out of dark theme, which is being tested for some time now. The dark theme is reportedly being pushed out to iOS users first. The much-awaited feature is being tested by some of its users on the platform. This could be a beta test for the feature before it becomes generally available to all users. The feature is a functional one but lacks support for some of the key elements.

According to WABetaInfo, which tracks latest developments with WhatsApp, the latest iOS update is bringing dark mode. There were also reports that the feature is ready for some users of the Android beta application as well. However, the iOS version could be the first one to see wider roll out. It seems to be ready for deployment and is already being tested by the social messaging platform. It is important to note that this is still a gradual roll out of the feature.

The iOS dark theme, which is ready for roll out, does miss out on some elements. WABetaInfo notes that there is no status updates cell or profile cell in WhatsApp Settings. It is also missing out elements like Phone number, About, Business details cell in the Contact info section. Encryption cell, contacts list and storage usage cells are also reportedly not active yet. Other features not available include backup section while the color of group description is said to be wrong.

Since it began testing dark mode for its messaging service, WhatsApp has been enabling and disabling key elements. It seems to be doing the same with the dark theme ready for iOS. The Facebook-owned messaging service can fix these issues in around 15 minutes. However, it is taking a very slow approach towards each and every element of the app. We don’t know when WhatsApp will actually fix these issues but final release should have all the key elements fixed.

  • Published Date: December 26, 2019 10:18 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 26, 2019 10:22 AM IST

