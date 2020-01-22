WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap

In daily news wrap, we take a look at the top news of the technology world. Today, Sony launched a Walkman A105 device with Android Pie and streaming capabilities. The brand is also all set to launch a new flagship smartphone at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month. Xiaomi is also soon expected to launch the Redmi K30 Pro phone as it was spotted on Geekbench. Besides, around five Nokia phones received new security updates today. WhatsApp added Dark mode, and Animated stickers for Android beta users. Today, we also saw news from Poco, Amazon, Samsung, and Nokia. Here’s the daily news wrap for January 22.

WhatsApp Dark mode is finally available for Beta users

WhatsApp is finally rolling out dark mode or dark theme for its users, but it is currently only available for the beta version of Android. The company rolled out this change with its latest update the brings the app version to 2.20.13. Interested users can either enroll in the Beta program through Google Play Store or manually install this version.

Watch: How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone hacked by Saudi crown prince

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone was reportedly hacked by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. A report said that the mobile phone of Bezos was hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message. The message was apparently sent from the personal account of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. The encrypted message from the number used by Mohammed bin Salman included a malicious file. This file is believed to have infiltrated the phone of Bezos, the richest man in the world.

WhatsApp Beta for Android gets Animated stickers

While you will soon witness Dark mode option on WhatsApp, you will also be able to send animated stickers in WhatsApp. At present, WhatsApp is testing these animated stickers in Beta for Android app. Currently, WhatsApp allows stickers that are basically small drawings, larger than an emoji. After the latest Beta update, Android users will see animated stickers, similar to Telegram.

Poco teases new announcement in India today; could be Poco F2

Poco is reportedly planning to launch three new smartphones in 2020. In the open letter, Poco India claims that the company will share more updates soon. We could see the first official update on the company's next smartphone lineup soon. These are likely to be Poco F2, Poco F2 Lite and Poco X2. With Poco teasing Season 2, it is likely that we will see new devices with numeric 2 attached to them.

Sony flagship smartphone to launch at MWC 2020

Sony is reportedly set to launch a new flagship smartphone at MWC 2020 in February. The Sony flagship smartphone will come with a tall 6.6-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio. It will be an OLED panel, come with 4K resolution and support HDR too. It is likely that the new Sony smartphone will be the first SD865 powered device with a 4K screen.