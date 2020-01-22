comscore WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, Sony phone launch, and more: Daily News Wrap
News

WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, Sony phone launch, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Today, Sony launched a Walkman A105 device with Android Pie and streaming capabilities. WhatsApp added Dark mode, and Animated stickers for Android beta users. Here's the daily news wrap for January 22.

  • Published: January 22, 2020 9:24 PM IST
WhatsApp

(Photo credit: Pixabay)

In daily news wrap, we take a look at the top news of the technology world. Today, Sony launched a Walkman A105 device with Android Pie and streaming capabilities. The brand is also all set to launch a new flagship smartphone at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month. Xiaomi is also soon expected to launch the Redmi K30 Pro phone as it was spotted on Geekbench. Besides, around five Nokia phones received new security updates today. WhatsApp added Dark mode, and Animated stickers for Android beta users. Today, we also saw news from Poco, Amazon, Samsung, and Nokia. Here’s the daily news wrap for January 22.

Related Stories


WhatsApp Dark mode is finally available for Beta users

WhatsApp is finally rolling out dark mode or dark theme for its users, but it is currently only available for the beta version of Android. The company rolled out this change with its latest update the brings the app version to 2.20.13. Interested users can either enroll in the Beta program through Google Play Store or manually install this version. If you want to know more, then click here.

Watch: How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone hacked by Saudi crown prince

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone was reportedly hacked by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. A report said that the mobile phone of Bezos was hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message. The message was apparently sent from the personal account of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. The encrypted message from the number used by Mohammed bin Salman included a malicious file. This file is believed to have infiltrated the phone of Bezos, the richest man in the world. If you want to know more, then click here.

WhatsApp Beta for Android gets Animated stickers

While you will soon witness Dark mode option on WhatsApp, you will also be able to send animated stickers in WhatsApp. At present, WhatsApp is testing these animated stickers in Beta for Android app. Currently, WhatsApp allows stickers that are basically small drawings, larger than an emoji. After the latest Beta update, Android users will see animated stickers, similar to Telegram. If you want to know more, then click here.

Poco teases new announcement in India today; could be Poco F2

Poco is reportedly planning to launch three new smartphones in 2020. In the open letter, Poco India claims that the company will share more updates soon. We could see the first official update on the company’s next smartphone lineup soon. These are likely to be Poco F2, Poco F2 Lite and Poco X2. With Poco teasing Season 2, it is likely that we will see new devices with numeric 2 attached to them. If you want to know more, then click here.

Sony flagship smartphone to launch at MWC 2020

Sony is reportedly set to launch a new flagship smartphone at MWC 2020 in February. The Sony flagship smartphone will come with a tall 6.6-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio. It will be an OLED panel, come with 4K resolution and support HDR too. It is likely that the new Sony smartphone will be the first SD865 powered device with a 4K screen. If you want to know more, then click here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 22, 2020 9:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro could launch soon; gets spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro could launch soon; gets spotted online

PUBG Mobile ban: Punjab lawyer compares game to drugs, files PIL

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban: Punjab lawyer compares game to drugs, files PIL

Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy A11 get Wi-Fi Alliance certification

News

Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy A11 get Wi-Fi Alliance certification

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro could launch soon; gets spotted online

Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy A11 get Wi-Fi Alliance certification

Canon EOS 1DX Mark III launched in India

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro could launch soon; gets spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro could launch soon; gets spotted online
New Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie

News

New Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie
Man plugs his PS4 into airport monitor to play Apex Legends

Gaming

Man plugs his PS4 into airport monitor to play Apex Legends
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince

News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: 40 हजार रुपये से कम में प्राइस, फीचर्स के मामले में कौन है बेस्ट

Trending Technology News Today : WhatsApp को Dark Mode मिलने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

शाओमी ने ट्रेनिंग बाइक को 19.5-inch डिस्प्ले के साथ किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi और Realme भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेंगे ISRO के नेविगेशन टेक्नोलॉजी NavIC सपोर्टेबल स्मार्टफोन

Sony PlayStataion 5 का यूजर इंटरफेस (UI) हुआ लीक, जानें खूबियां

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro could launch soon; gets spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro could launch soon; gets spotted online
Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy A11 get Wi-Fi Alliance certification

News

Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy A11 get Wi-Fi Alliance certification
Canon EOS 1DX Mark III launched in India

News

Canon EOS 1DX Mark III launched in India