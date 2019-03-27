WhatsApp Dark mode spotted in Android beta: Here's a sneak peek into how it will look like

It seems that WhatsApp has finally started working on the much-waited Dark mode for its app. We have already witnessed dark mode in apps, including Google Chrome, Facebook Messenger, YouTube, Telegram, Twitter and others. Moreover, Google itself is working on a system-wide dark theme for its latest Android Q OS. Now, WhatsApp too is working on the Dark mode feature as the first hidden tracks have been spotted in the 2.19.82 WhatsApp version for Android beta.

WABetaInfo reported that this feature is currently under development and will be available for WhatsApp users in the future. You might also not witness the Dark mode feature in the latest beta update. The cited source has shared a few screenshots of the feature, giving us a sneak peek into how the Dark mode may look in WhatsApp for Android. Furthermore, the screenshots suggest that this is not a proper dark mode, but rather using a dark grey color.

Still, the feature will help save battery life up to some extent when it comes to OLED displays. It will also offer a slightly better experience to look at in dark rooms. Android Police reported that the Dark mode is #111111 in hex code. Additionally, the source hasn’t shared any screenshot for the main chat screen as currently the feature has only been implemented on the Settings section of the app. The dark mode has been utilized in WhatsApp’s notifications settings, data and storage settings, chats settings, as well as account settings, as per the screenshots.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.82: what's new?

Finally there are first hidden tracks of the Dark Mode!

Screenshots in the article, exclusively for @WABetaInfo followers! 😃https://t.co/zX63MEgmkQ NOTE: The Dark Mode is not available yet and it will be available in future. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 26, 2019

Besides, the popular messaging service has been on a roll so far. From enabling Touch ID and Face ID to unlock the app to replying privately to group chats, the company keeps on adding new features to its app. WhatsApp is also expected to add auto-playing consecutive voice messages, Forwarding Info, Frequently Forwarded, in-app browser and reverse image search, and other features.