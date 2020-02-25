comscore WhatsApp Dark Mode to come to Web and Desktop users | BGR India
WhatsApp Dark Mode: WhatsApp Web and Desktop to get a dark theme: Report

A recent report reveals that WhatsApp is developing a dark theme interface for its Web and Desktop platforms too.

  • Published: February 25, 2020 1:09 PM IST
WhatsApp Web Dark Mode

WhatsApp is now reportedly developing a new dark theme feature for its web platform too. The app’s dark theme for its smartphone application was recently released in the beta update version 2.20.12 onwards on Android and version 2.20.30.25 on iOS.

Now as the dark mode for the smartphone apps inches closer to an official release, a report by WABetaInfo brings more good news for dark mode lovers. The app is now taking the dark mode to another platform that was so far left out of the equation. WhatsApp is developing a dark version of the interface for WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp desktop application too. Meanwhile, if you are signed up for the WhatsApp Beta application, here is a way you can get dark mode right away.

Note that the new dark theme is not yet available. However, WhatsApp is working on the same, mentions the report. The aim is to bring a stable, bug-free experience to users. There are pictures on how the new interface looks in the new darker avatar.

The pictures depict the dark mode for WhatsApp Web in various screens, including the chatbox and the GIF panel. What is not visible in these images is a button to toggle the dark mode feature. However, a button for the same will likely be included by the time the final release hits users.

New WhatsApp update adds Dark mode, Blur effect, Advance Search mode and more

Also Read

New WhatsApp update adds Dark mode, Blur effect, Advance Search mode and more

As of now, there is no word on when the WhatsApp dark Mode for Web and Desktop will be released. It might take a while, considering work on the platform has just started. Moreover, WhatsApp is yet to officially release a stable update with dark mode for its Android and iOS applications. The brand will most likely focus on the mobile apps before moving on to releasing the feature to WhatsApp Web and the Desktop version.

