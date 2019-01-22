WhatsApp: Designer posts a concept of an OLED compatible Dark Mode giving us hope

Dark Mode is all the rage in the world of mobile apps as an increasing number of users are demanding this in the popular apps. This mode is not officially termed either by Google or Apple but most developers address it as “Dark Mode”. What this mode does is offer a dark color (usually black or dark gray) based user interface to users. The primary reason for the increase in demand for this mode is an improvement in battery life for OLED-sporting smartphones and making it much easier for users to use their smartphones in the dark.

With the increasing demand, an increasing number of developers including OEMs such as OnePlus, and Samsung have introduced it in their Android-based operating systems. In fact, early rumors about the upcoming Android Q indicate a system-wide dark mode theme. Along similar lines, a designer shared a concept of what the dark mode may look like if WhatsApp developers and designers plan to bring it to the popular app. The designer shared the concept with leaker WABetaInfo, who, in turn, shared the image on the Twitter handle. The design changes all the elements of the app to black with white text and a mix of White or Gray when it comes to the UI elements.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

There are no changes to the actual UI elements in terms of design or layout other than the black color. The caption of the concept image notes that this is not an official design and it was shared by a follower. However, a number of places have reported stating that this is a glimpse of the upcoming dark mode to the app. However, WhatsApp has not revealed any information about any upcoming dark mode to the app.

This comes right after WhatsApp announced that it is expanding the forward limits to all the users across the globe. This means that any WhatsApp user cannot share more any given text message, image, video, GIF, audio clip, sticker, or any other type of content to more than five chats at any given time. The company had already rolled out this feature for Indian users last year to combat the menace of fake news.