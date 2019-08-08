WhatsApp developers seem to be working on a new feature for the popular multimedia messaging platform. According to a report, the company seems to be working on a Boomerang-like feature for the app. If you have not heard about Boomerang then it is a customizable video preset present on Instagram. Users can use this feature to loop their videos in different ways. Similar to other upcoming features, the Boomerang feature is currently hidden from everyone. The report also noted that developers are currently working on the feature to ensure that it is bug-free at launch.

WhatsApp Boomerang feature details

The report by WABetaInfo revealed that WhatsApp developers are planning to add this option in the video type panel. The Boomerang feature will join the existing option of converting a video into a GIF if it is less than seven seconds in length. It is likely that the Boomerang feature will also feature a similar limit on the length that is acceptable for a final Boomerang.

The report added that users can convert a less than 7-second video to boomerang and share it with their contacts. WhatsApp will also allow users to post the Boomerang as a status update. Similar to other updates in the past, there is no timeline on when the feature will launch for all WhatsApp users.

Information about this feature comes right after WhatsApp developers were working on adding third-party sticker support on WhatsApp Web. As previously reported, an upcoming WhatsApp feature may soon allow its users to use one account on multiple phones. We are not talking about the somewhat limited multi-device usage with the Web version. Instead, here we are talking about proper multi-device usage without any restrictions. A report revealed that WhatsApp is currently working on a multi-platform system to ensure that users can use the service on multiple devices without any issues.

WhatsApp is working on a UWP version of WhatsApp to allow multi-platform usage. Current WhatsApp Web will work without any change. To clarify, the UWP app can work independently while the Web version will still require an internet connection. WhatsApp Web users need a constant connection with their mobile device or the UWP app. The report also stated that there is no information available about a native app for macOS.