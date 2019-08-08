comscore WhatsApp Boomerang-like feature may come soon to the smartphone
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp developing Boomerang-like video loop feature: Report
News

WhatsApp developing Boomerang-like video loop feature: Report

News

Boomerang is a customizable video preset present on Instagram to loop a short video. Similar to other upcoming features, the WhatsApp Boomerang feature is currently hidden from everyone.

  • Published: August 8, 2019 11:48 AM IST
WhatsApp on multiple devices phones

WhatsApp developers seem to be working on a new feature for the popular multimedia messaging platform. According to a report, the company seems to be working on a Boomerang-like feature for the app. If you have not heard about Boomerang then it is a customizable video preset present on Instagram. Users can use this feature to loop their videos in different ways. Similar to other upcoming features, the Boomerang feature is currently hidden from everyone. The report also noted that developers are currently working on the feature to ensure that it is bug-free at launch.

WhatsApp Boomerang feature details

The report by WABetaInfo revealed that WhatsApp developers are planning to add this option in the video type panel. The Boomerang feature will join the existing option of converting a video into a GIF if it is less than seven seconds in length. It is likely that the Boomerang feature will also feature a similar limit on the length that is acceptable for a final Boomerang.

The report added that users can convert a less than 7-second video to boomerang and share it with their contacts. WhatsApp will also allow users to post the Boomerang as a status update. Similar to other updates in the past, there is no timeline on when the feature will launch for all WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp may soon support third-party stickers: Report

Also Read

WhatsApp may soon support third-party stickers: Report

Information about this feature comes right after WhatsApp developers were working on adding third-party sticker support on WhatsApp Web. As previously reported, an upcoming WhatsApp feature may soon allow its users to use one account on multiple phones. We are not talking about the somewhat limited multi-device usage with the Web version. Instead, here we are talking about proper multi-device usage without any restrictions. A report revealed that WhatsApp is currently working on a multi-platform system to ensure that users can use the service on multiple devices without any issues.

WhatsApp will soon allow you to use one account on multiple phones

Also Read

WhatsApp will soon allow you to use one account on multiple phones

WhatsApp is working on a UWP version of WhatsApp to allow multi-platform usage. Current WhatsApp Web will work without any change. To clarify, the UWP app can work independently while the Web version will still require an internet connection. WhatsApp Web users need a constant connection with their mobile device or the UWP app. The report also stated that there is no information available about a native app for macOS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 8, 2019 11:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different

Editor's Pick

Airtel offering 'Smart Bytes' Broadband data add-on plans starting at Rs 99
News
Airtel offering 'Smart Bytes' Broadband data add-on plans starting at Rs 99
The centre informs Bombay HC that it is difficult to ban PUBG: Report

Gaming

The centre informs Bombay HC that it is difficult to ban PUBG: Report

Xiaomi Redmi teases 108MP camera; to launch a 64-megapixel camera smartphone soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi teases 108MP camera; to launch a 64-megapixel camera smartphone soon

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 series smartphones updated

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 series smartphones updated

Apple iPhone may soon be able to measure blood pressure with a selfie video

News

Apple iPhone may soon be able to measure blood pressure with a selfie video

Most Popular

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

WhatsApp Boomerang-like feature may come soon

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Airtel offering 'Smart Bytes' Broadband data add-on plans starting at Rs 99

Xiaomi Redmi teases 108MP camera; to launch a 64-megapixel camera smartphone soon

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 series smartphones updated

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp Boomerang-like feature may come soon

News

WhatsApp Boomerang-like feature may come soon
Google Assistant can now read your WhatsApp, Slack and Telegram messages: Report

News

Google Assistant can now read your WhatsApp, Slack and Telegram messages: Report
WhatsApp may soon support third-party stickers: Report

News

WhatsApp may soon support third-party stickers: Report
Facebook to add its name to WhatsApp, Instagram

News

Facebook to add its name to WhatsApp, Instagram
Friendship Day 2019: How to send WhatsApp stickers to friends

News

Friendship Day 2019: How to send WhatsApp stickers to friends

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 और Galaxy Note 10+ की भारतीय कीमत, सेल डेट, प्री-ऑर्डर का हुआ खुलासा

55-inch smart LED TVs को किराए पर 1,799 रुपये में ले आएं घर, क्या यह है फायदे का सौदा ?

PUBG में चीटिंग और हैकिंग करने वालो की खैर नहीं, डेवलपर्स ने 10 साल के लिए बैन किए कई प्लेयर्स

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 भारत में 9,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Flipkart National shopping Days सेल हुई लाइव, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा हैं बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

WhatsApp Boomerang-like feature may come soon
News
WhatsApp Boomerang-like feature may come soon
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
Airtel offering 'Smart Bytes' Broadband data add-on plans starting at Rs 99

News

Airtel offering 'Smart Bytes' Broadband data add-on plans starting at Rs 99
Xiaomi Redmi teases 108MP camera; to launch a 64-megapixel camera smartphone soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi teases 108MP camera; to launch a 64-megapixel camera smartphone soon
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 series smartphones updated

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 series smartphones updated