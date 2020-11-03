comscore WhatsApp Disappearing Message Feature Tips and Tricks | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp Disappearing Messages – Check Out How WhatsApp Disappearing Message Will Work
News

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages – Check Out How WhatsApp Disappearing Message Will Work

News

The Disappearing Messages feature will be available for iOS, Android, KaiOS and web / desktop users. This feature will not be enabled by default WhatsApp.

  • Published: November 3, 2020 5:05 PM IST
WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp has been working on the Disappearing feature for the past several months, but now the testing is complete. WhatsApp disappearing feature is going to be released soon. The company has updated the FAQ page regarding this feature. This feature was first seen in October last year and appeared with the name, Expiring Media. Also Read - WhatsApp users can finally mute users forever

According to Wabetainfo, 7 days’ time has been fixed for the WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature. Users will not get the option to customize it, that is, users will not be able to set the time according to their own. After enabling the disassembly feature, all new messages will automatically expire after 7 days. This feature of WhatsApp will work in both private and group chat. However, it is worth noting that this feature will not work on forward messages. Apart from this, if you want to use this feature by copy-paste then it will not function. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen

The company shared this information on their FAQ category: Also Read - WhatsApp: How to start group video call on messaging app

“If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the seven-day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.”

The Disappearing Messages feature will be available for iOS, Android, KaiOS and web / desktop users. This feature will not be enabled by default WhatsApp and users will have to enable it manually. It has been said in the report that if the user does not open the chat for 7 days, then the message will disappear, however, if the notification panel is not cleared then the message can be seen there. WhatsApp has said that this new feature will not affect the messages sent or received on the app.

“When you reply to a message, the initial message is quoted. If you reply to a disappearing message, the quoted text might remain in the chat after seven days.”

“If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat.”

Whatsapp says if you back up your chats before they disappear, you’ll find them on Google Drive. However, if you plan to restore those missing messages from backup, you will not be able to find them as they will be deleted. Another way to save the message from disappearing is to take a screenshot and save it before leaving. Users can only copy and save content from missing messages. However, if nothing else works, users can click on the picture of the message from another camera and save it.

“If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.”

How to Enable Disappearing Messages

  • Open the WhatsApp chat
  • Tap the contact’s name
  • Tap Disappearing messages
  • If prompted, tap CONTINUE
  • Select On

How to Enable Disappearing Messages in Group

  • Open the WhatsApp group chat
  • Tap the group name
  • Tap Disappearing messages
  • If prompted, tap CONTINUE
  • Select On
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 3, 2020 5:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Apple Watch SE review: A taste of the finest
Reviews
Apple Watch SE review: A taste of the finest
OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition launched with bold new design

Mobiles

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition launched with bold new design

Samsung pushes One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70s users in India

News

Samsung pushes One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70s users in India

Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report

News

Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report

OnePlus 7T series gets new OxygenOS Beta update with October security patch

News

OnePlus 7T series gets new OxygenOS Beta update with October security patch

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Spotify Allow Artists To Promote Songs with Lower Rates | BGR India

Apple TV is Coming to Xbox Consoles on November 10 | BGR India

WhatsApp Disappearing Message Feature Tips and Tricks | BGR India

Honor of Kings Gets 100 Million Daily Active Users | BGR India

Apple announced another launch event on November 10

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp Disappearing Message Feature Tips and Tricks | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Disappearing Message Feature Tips and Tricks | BGR India
WhatsApp brings always mute feature to Android users

News

WhatsApp brings always mute feature to Android users
WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen

How To

WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen
WhatsApp: How to start group video call on messaging app

How To

WhatsApp: How to start group video call on messaging app
Is WhatsApp really showing Red ticks? Here's everything you need to know

News

Is WhatsApp really showing Red ticks? Here's everything you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Nova 8 SE में होगा iPhone 12 जैसा डिजाइन! इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi ने बेच दिए 1 करोड़ ‘Made in India’ Mi पावर बैंक, नया मॉडल 5 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Vivo Y91i स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, जानिए क्या है इस किफायती फोन की नई कीमत

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE लॉन्च से पहले ऑफिशियल साइट पर हुआ रिवील, जानें संभावित फीचर्स

Motorola Moto G10 Play हुआ ऑनलाइन स्पॉट, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

Spotify Allow Artists To Promote Songs with Lower Rates | BGR India
News
Spotify Allow Artists To Promote Songs with Lower Rates | BGR India
Apple TV is Coming to Xbox Consoles on November 10 | BGR India

News

Apple TV is Coming to Xbox Consoles on November 10 | BGR India
WhatsApp Disappearing Message Feature Tips and Tricks | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Disappearing Message Feature Tips and Tricks | BGR India
Honor of Kings Gets 100 Million Daily Active Users | BGR India

News

Honor of Kings Gets 100 Million Daily Active Users | BGR India
Apple announced another launch event on November 10

Laptops

Apple announced another launch event on November 10

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers