WhatsApp Disappearing Message Feature Tips and Tricks | BGR India

WhatsApp has been working on the Disappearing feature for the past several months, but now the testing is complete. WhatsApp disappearing feature is going to be released soon. The company has updated the FAQ page regarding this feature. This feature was first seen in October last year and appeared with the name, Expiring Media. Also Read - WhatsApp users can finally mute users forever

According to Wabetainfo, 7 days’ time has been fixed for the WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature. Users will not get the option to customize it, that is, users will not be able to set the time according to their own. After enabling the disassembly feature, all new messages will automatically expire after 7 days. This feature of WhatsApp will work in both private and group chat. However, it is worth noting that this feature will not work on forward messages. Apart from this, if you want to use this feature by copy-paste then it will not function. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen

The company shared this information on their FAQ category: Also Read - WhatsApp: How to start group video call on messaging app

“If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the seven-day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.”

The Disappearing Messages feature will be available for iOS, Android, KaiOS and web / desktop users. This feature will not be enabled by default WhatsApp and users will have to enable it manually. It has been said in the report that if the user does not open the chat for 7 days, then the message will disappear, however, if the notification panel is not cleared then the message can be seen there. WhatsApp has said that this new feature will not affect the messages sent or received on the app.

“When you reply to a message, the initial message is quoted. If you reply to a disappearing message, the quoted text might remain in the chat after seven days.”

“If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat.”

Whatsapp says if you back up your chats before they disappear, you’ll find them on Google Drive. However, if you plan to restore those missing messages from backup, you will not be able to find them as they will be deleted. Another way to save the message from disappearing is to take a screenshot and save it before leaving. Users can only copy and save content from missing messages. However, if nothing else works, users can click on the picture of the message from another camera and save it.

“If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.”

How to Enable Disappearing Messages

Open the WhatsApp chat

Tap the contact’s name

Tap Disappearing messages

If prompted, tap CONTINUE

Select On

How to Enable Disappearing Messages in Group