WhatsApp to soon introduce disappearing messages

This likely means that the company will introduce a textual function that is similar to the “WhatsApp Status”. For context, each WhatsApp Status in the Status tab disappears 24 hours after it is initially posted.

  • Published: October 1, 2019 4:47 PM IST
WhatsApp on multiple devices phones

WhatsApp developers seem to be working on a new feature for the multimedia messaging platform. As part of a new report, it looks like the company is working on introducing “disappearing” messages to the platform. This likely means that the company will introduce a textual function that is similar to the “WhatsApp Status”. For context, each WhatsApp Status in the Status tab disappears 24 hours after it is initially posted. It is worth noting that WhatsApp developers are currently working on developing the feature. This means that the behavior or the functionality of the feature may change before the launch.

WhatsApp disappearing messages update

Similar to most WhatsApp-related features, the information about this new function comes from WABetaInfo. As per the report, traces of this upcoming feature surfaced in the WhatsApp Beta with version 2.19.275. The report also noted that the feature is not available to Beta testers. It is likely that the company will refine the feature internally before rolling it out for testing. It also revealed that there is no information available on the launch timeline of the feature. The company is currently working on a number of unreleased features behind the scenes.

Taking a closer look at the feature, WhatsApp will allow users to send messages that will automatically be deleted from the chat. It is also interesting to note that these messages will not showcase any “deleted this message” mark. In fact, there won’t be any trace left of such disappearing messages. The report also noted that this feature is available as part of groups.

UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects in a deal with US tech companies

It is likely to ensure that any unnecessary conversations can take place while ensuring that overall the group remains clean. Users can go to the group settings and then enable the “Disappearing Messages” option for a certain amount of time. The options include 5 seconds or one hour” depending on the context. The report also noted that this feature will also come to private chats.

