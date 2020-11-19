WhatsApp officially announced Disappearing Messages a few days ago and the feature is now available for all users in India. Once the WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature is enabled, sent messages including media files, audio files and others will disappear automatically after seven days from the time the message is sent. The WhatsApp feature is now available for both Android as well as iOS users. Also Read - Apple cuts App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers: What it means?

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages: Let’s get started

To use the WhatsApp feature you will first need to update the app to the latest version. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages comes with Version 2.20.121 on iOS which also brings features like a new storage management tool and mute a chat always. After the messaging app has been updated to the latest version head over to the app and follow the following steps.

STEP 1: Open the updated WhatsApp app

STEP 2: You will then need to select the contact you wish to turn on the Disappearing Messages feature for

STEP 3: Open the particular contact on WhatsApp

STEP 4: Head over to the contact information section, on iOS just click on the name of the contact.

STEP 5: Scroll down and you will be able to see the Disappearing Messages option right above the Encryption option.

STEP 6: To enable the option just click on the Disappearing Messages option and then tap on ON.

STEP 7: After the option is turned on WhatsApp will notify with “You turned on disappearing messages. New messages will disappear from the chat after 7 days. Tap to change.”

STEP 8: You will have the option to change the Disappearing Messages settings whenever you want. Repeat the same process to disable the feature — go to contact info > scroll down to Disappearing Messages > tap on the option > click on OFF.

It should be noted that when the feature is turned ON all messages including photos, videos, and others will delete from the chat automatically. However, media files saved on the device will remain. Users must also note that forwarded or quoted messages will not get deleted automatically.