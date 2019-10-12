comscore WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while
News

WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while

News

WhatsApp is now back and users can see it again on the Google Play Store.

  • Published: October 12, 2019 2:20 PM IST
WhatsApp

(Photo credit: Pixabay)

In a bizarre incident, Facebook-owned WhatsApp seemed to have disappeared from the Google Play Store, some users complained on Friday. The app is now back and users can see it again on the Google Play Store. “Users are now reporting that the Facebook-owned instant chat messenger app no longer appears on the Play Store search results,” MSPoweruser reported. This essentially means that it’s wasn’t possible to install WhatsApp via Google Play Store for the time being. And those who were looking to join WhatsApp for the first time weren’t able to.

However, those users that had previously installed the app but uninstalled it later could see it. They were able to see the app in the ‘Previously installed app’ section in the Google Play Store. Which, in turn, means that WhatsApp didn’t completely disappear from the Google Play Store and neither did Google blacklist the app, the report added. The reason remains unclear but, WhatsApp for Business, still remains on the Play Store, as spotted by WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks updates.

Recently, a security bug has been found in Facebook-owned instant messenger. This bug could let attackers obtain access to a device and steal data by sending a malicious GIF file. The danger stems from a double-free bug in WhatsApp, according to a researcher going by the nickname Awakened, TheNextWeb reported.

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

Also Read

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

A double-free vulnerability is a memory corruption anomaly that could crash an application or open up an exploit vector that attackers can abuse to gain access to users’ device. According to Awakened’s post on GitHub, the flaw resided in WhatsApp’s Gallery view implementation that is used to generate previews for photographs, videos and GIFs. All it takes to perform the attack is to craft a malicious GIF, and wait for the user to open the WhatsApp gallery, the report added.

“The exploit works well until WhatsApp version 2.19.230. The vulnerability is officially patched in WhatsApp version 2.19.244,” wrote the researcher. The bug also works for Android 8.1 and Android 9.0 OS but does not work for Android 8.0 and below.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 12, 2019 2:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while
News
WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while
Google Doodle honors poet, social worker and feminist, Kamini Roy

News

Google Doodle honors poet, social worker and feminist, Kamini Roy

Nokia 7.2 Review

Review

Nokia 7.2 Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

OnePlus 7T Pro sale in India: Price, features

News

OnePlus 7T Pro sale in India: Price, features

Most Popular

Nokia 7.2 Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while

Google Doodle honors poet, social worker and feminist, Kamini Roy

OnePlus 7T Pro sale in India: Price, features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch soon

Dish SMRT Hub, Dish SMRT Kit connected devices launched in India

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while

News

WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while
Sony ends Facebook support on PlayStation 4

Gaming

Sony ends Facebook support on PlayStation 4
15 apps on Google Play Store found making Adware attempts

News

15 apps on Google Play Store found making Adware attempts
Instagram dark mode rolling out

News

Instagram dark mode rolling out
Google may acquire TikTok rival Firework: Report

News

Google may acquire TikTok rival Firework: Report

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 7T Pro भारत में Amazon, OnePlus वेबसाइट पर इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Xiaomi Redmi 8A को आज दोपहर 12बजे Flipkart और mi.com से खरीदें

FLIPKART BIG DIWALI SALE 2019 vs AMAZON GREAT INDIAN FESTIVAL: कौन सी सेल है बेस्ट

blurams ने भारतीय मार्केट में की एंट्री, स्मार्ट होम इंडस्ट्री में शुरू होगी प्राइस वॉर

Google ने Kamini Roy की 155वीं जयंती पर बनाया शानदार Doodle

News

WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while
News
WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while
Google Doodle honors poet, social worker and feminist, Kamini Roy

News

Google Doodle honors poet, social worker and feminist, Kamini Roy
OnePlus 7T Pro sale in India: Price, features

News

OnePlus 7T Pro sale in India: Price, features
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch soon
Dish SMRT Hub, Dish SMRT Kit connected devices launched in India

News

Dish SMRT Hub, Dish SMRT Kit connected devices launched in India