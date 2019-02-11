comscore
WhatsApp enables Face ID and Touch ID biometric authentication for iOS

The new update is available in the 2.19.21 WhatsApp version.

  • Published: February 11, 2019 11:12 AM IST
WhatsApp has rolled out an update for iOS users. The update brings several bug fixes, including the bug that prevented to show “Screen Lock” in Settings to enable the authentication feature. The new update is available in the 2.19.21 WhatsApp version. After downloading the update, users will get the Face ID or Touch ID biometric authentication options in the Settings to unlock the WhatsApp app. To enable Screen Lock, head to Settings > Account > Privacy.

Besides, the messaging platform is expected to soon roll out the fingerprint unlock feature for Android smartphone users as it would make chats more secure. Once this feature is available, users will have to unlock their WhatsApp app every time using the fingerprint scanner. Furthermore, last year, WhatsApp fused its Sticker packs to its platform and the company is soon expected to allow third-party stickers in the app.

WhatsApp has reportedly teamed up with Google and this feature would first come to Google’s keyboard GBoard. The messaging service is highly anticipated to introduce Dark mode soon to further improve the readability of text and minimize eye fatigue. This feature will also help enhance the battery life of your smartphone by a small margin. Apps such as Google Maps, YouTube and Twitter already offer this feature.

Additionally, Whatsapp is also rumored to add a new backup method, dubbed support PIN. With this feature, one will be able to open the app by using their smartphone’s security PIN. The feature will also work on the older Android Marshmallow software and newer versions of Android. Lastly, the Facebook-owned WhatsApp has already added a few redesigned emojis to the Android beta version and new emojis are expected to be released soon.

