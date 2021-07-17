WhatsApp is working on several new features with the aim to launch them soon. Earlier this week, we reported that the instant messaging platform is working on multi-device support feature. The upcoming feature is already out for select users and expected to release for everyone in the months to come. Alongside, the messaging platform is working on another feature to make your chats even more secure. It is the encrypted cloud backups feature. Also Read - Explained: Why did WhatsApp ban my account?

According to WABetaInfo, a blog that reports on upcoming WhatsApp features and updates, the messaging platform has started testing encrypted cloud backups feature. However, the feature is currently being tested only for Android users, which means that iOS users will need to wait for some more time to get the upcoming WhatsApp feature.

WhatsApp encrypted cloud backups feature

Time and again, the messaging platform has highlighted that all chats happening on the platform are end-to-end encrypted. This simply means that, no one, including WhatsApp will be able to access your personal chats. However, if you keep a backup stored in the cloud, there can be instances when authorities can use a search warrant to have Google Drive or iCloud access to your chats. The upcoming WhatsApp encrypted cloud backups feature will help in such a scenario.

The WABetaInfo blog stated that WhatsApp has begun testing the feature and will soon be available for all Android users. However, if you wish to get access to the feature right now, it is available with the recent Android 2.21.15.5 beta update. Ofcourse, to try this feature right now you need to a beta user.

Once the encrypted cloud backups feature is released for all, it should keep your chat history and media securely backed up. However, in case you forget the password / lose the 64-digit recovery key, the backups will be locked permanently and even the Facebook owned messaging app will not be able to help you with that.